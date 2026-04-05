Two draws on Easter Sunday - Gallery Union Berlin pick up a point against St. Pauli Image: Keystone René Wagner picks up a point in his first game for Cologne Image: Keystone Two draws on Easter Sunday - Gallery Union Berlin pick up a point against St. Pauli Image: Keystone René Wagner picks up a point in his first game for Cologne Image: Keystone

Union Berlin and St. Pauli drew 1-1 on Sunday, while there was also no winner between Frankfurt and Cologne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Union Berlin kept St. Pauli at bay in the Bundesliga relegation battle. The Berliners and Hamburg drew 1-1 at Stadion An der Alten Försterei and with six games remaining, Union's lead over the Kiezkickers in 16th place remains a comfortable seven points.

In front of 22,012 spectators, Mathias Pereira Lage (25th minute) gave the visitors the lead with a beautiful volley. After the break, Andrej Ilic (52) equalized. The contested match picked up a little more pace, especially in the second half. St. Pauli's Jackson Irvine was shown a yellow card in stoppage time for repeated fouls.

Union can dispel the last doubts about their chances of staying in the Bundesliga in the upcoming games against bottom club Heidenheim and second-to-last Wolfsburg. Hamburg, without a win in four games, have two home games against Bayern and direct rivals Cologne.

Point on Wagner's debut

Apropos: 1. FC Köln prevented the next setback on René Wagner's debut as head coach in the Bundesliga. The Rhinelanders fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt, but in their first match since parting ways with coach Lukas Kwasniok, Cologne remain deep in the relegation battle, with a two-point lead over FC St. Pauli and the relegation places.

Jonathan Burkardt (66th minute) and Arnaud Kalimuendo (69th) scored for Eintracht. However, Jakub Kaminski (70') quickly brought Cologne back into contention and Alessio Castro-Montes (83') equalized. As seventh in the table, Frankfurt remain well behind the European Cup places.

Ranking and telegrams

1. Bayern Munich 28/73 (100:27). 2. Borussia Dortmund 28/64 (60:28). 3. RB Leipzig 28/53 (55:36). 4. VfB Stuttgart 28/53 (56:38). 5. Hoffenheim 28/50 (55:41). 6. Bayer Leverkusen 28/49 (58:39). 7. Eintracht Frankfurt 28/39 (52:53). 8. SC Freiburg 28/37 (41:47). 9. Mainz 05 28/33 (35:43). 10. Union Berlin 28/32 (32:47). 11. Augsburg 28/32 (34:51). 12. Hamburger SV 28/31 (32:41). 13. Borussia Mönchengladbach 28/30 (35:48). 14. Werder Bremen 28/28 (31:49). 15. 1. FC Köln 28/27 (40:49). 16. St. Pauli 28/25 (25:45). 17. Wolfsburg 28/21 (38:63). 18. Heidenheim 28/16 (29:63).

Union Berlin - St. Pauli 1:1 (0:1). - Goals: 25 Mathias Pereira Lage 0:1. 52 Ilic 1:1. - Remarks: 93rd yellow card against Irvine (St. Pauli).

Eintracht Frankfurt - 1. FC Köln 2:2 (0:0). - Goals: 66. Burkardt 1:0. 69. Kalimuendo 2:0. 70. Kaminski 2:1. 83. Castro-Montes 2:2. - Remarks: Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda. 1. FC Köln without Schmied (not in the squad).