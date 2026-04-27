Nadine Riesen impresses at Eintracht Frankfurt as scorer and provider of assists IMAGO/HMB-Media

Keystone-SDA's overview of current events in the Swiss Women's Super League and a look at the performances of some Nati players in foreign leagues.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Spain

On Wednesday, Sydney Schertenleib celebrated FC Barcelona's 4-1 win over Espanyol in the city derby to clinch the Spanish championship early. Three days later, the 19-year-old was only on the substitutes' bench for 90 minutes in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Six months after the 7:1 gala in the league phase, the Catalans had to settle for a 1:1 draw against the German champions, who had also been newly crowned during the week. The second leg at Camp Nou next Sunday will decide who advances to the final in Oslo on May 23. In the other semi-final, defending champions Arsenal took the lead with a 2:1 home win against Olympique Lyon.

Germany

Nadine Riesen also enjoyed a fine return to action with Eintracht Frankfurt after the national team break. The full-back from eastern Switzerland contributed a goal and an assist in the 3-1 home win in the chasing duel against Wolfsburg. With their fourth win in a row, Frankfurt consolidated 3rd place, which means participation in a European competition at the end of the season.

Ella Touon even scored twice in the Bundesliga at the weekend. The 22-year-old winter newcomer scored the first and last goal for the victorious home team in Essen's 4:3 win in the high-scoring basement duel against bottom team Carl Zeiss Jena, which reduced the gap to a non-relegation place to three points with three rounds remaining.

Ella Touon (center) is celebrated by her teammates. FUNKE Foto Services

Alena Bienz was responsible for the visitors' late consolation goal in Freiburg's 4-1 defeat in Leverkusen.

Holland

With 12 goals, Riola Xhemaili is the third-highest scorer in the Eredivisie. For once, however, the PSV Eindhoven attacker shone as an assist provider. In the 1:0 win in Heerenveen, she set up the winning goal in the 77th minute. Because their closest rivals Ajax again only drew, PSV are four points clear at the top of the table with three games remaining.

Women's Super League

The play-offs are in full swing in the Women's Super League. The quarter-final first legs were extremely close. Almost all games ended with just one goal difference - with one exception: the Zurich derby, of all things, which was billed as a duel on equal terms between fourth (GC) and fifth (FC Zurich), produced the clearest result. In front of 1570 spectators at the Letzigrund, FC Zurich secured a deserved 2:0 victory against the Grasshoppers.

Others had more trouble than expected. Cup and qualification winners Servette Chênois only gained a small cushion with a 2:1 win in Aarau. The same applies to defending champions YB, who only managed a 1-0 win at Rapperswil-Jona despite having a clear advantage in chances. The women of FC Basel, who finished the qualifiers in 3rd place behind Servette and YB, are even behind after a 1-0 defeat in St. Gallen. The second legs will take place on Friday and Saturday (YB).