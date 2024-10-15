Denmark's interim coach Lars Knudsen looks forward to the second clash with Switzerland. Picture: Keystone

Denmark's interim coach Lars Knudsen may be on the sidelines in St. Gallen for the last time. For now, he is to extend the unbeaten streak against Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland will face Denmark in St. Gallen on the fourth matchday of the Nations League and will be looking for revenge for their defeat at the beginning of September. Kick-off at kybunpark is at 8.45 pm.

The last Swiss victory over Denmark was almost exactly 40 years ago. In 1984, a goal from Umberto Barberis decided the match in favor of the Nati. In the nine matches since then, there have been five draws and four wins for the Danes.

He came and convinced: Lars Knudsen was unceremoniously appointed Denmark's national coach in September. The 47-year-old, who is an assistant coach at Bundesliga club Augsburg and has never worked as a head coach apart from at junior level, stepped in for Morten Wieghorst, who fell ill at short notice. Wiehorst had been intended as an interim solution until the end of the year.

After the two victories against Switzerland and Serbia at the start of the Nations League, the Danish association did not want to lose Knudsen again straight away. It was therefore agreed with Augsburg that he would also be in charge of the two matches in October as Denmark's national coach. Wieghorst is back on the staff after his recovery, but in the less demanding role of assistant coach following his stress-related illness.

So Denmark effectively has two interim coaches. The question is: for how much longer? According to media reports, the association has a long-term solution in sight. Talks with Brian Riemer, who was sacked by Anderlecht, are said to be at an advanced stage. The game in St. Gallen could therefore be the last in Knudsen's unexpected national team career for the time being.

The aim is to continue the unbeaten run against Switzerland. The Danes' last defeat was almost exactly 40 years ago. On 17 October 1984, a goal from Umberto Barberis decided the match in Switzerland's favour. In the nine matches since then, there have been five draws and four wins for the Danes.

A draw on Tuesday will be enough for the Danes to finish the group safely ahead of Switzerland and remain on course for the quarter-finals. After the heated 2:0 home win in Copenhagen a month ago, it will be important to keep a cool head in St. Gallen, said coach Knudsen. "I expect the Swiss to start with a lot of energy. Because they need the points."

