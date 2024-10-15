  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nati opponent Denmark Two interim coaches and a long series against Switzerland

SDA

15.10.2024 - 05:00

Denmark's interim coach Lars Knudsen looks forward to the second clash with Switzerland.
Denmark's interim coach Lars Knudsen looks forward to the second clash with Switzerland.
Picture: Keystone

Denmark's interim coach Lars Knudsen may be on the sidelines in St. Gallen for the last time. For now, he is to extend the unbeaten streak against Switzerland.

SDA

15.10.2024, 05:00

15.10.2024, 06:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Switzerland will face Denmark in St. Gallen on the fourth matchday of the Nations League and will be looking for revenge for their defeat at the beginning of September. Kick-off at kybunpark is at 8.45 pm.
  • The last Swiss victory over Denmark was almost exactly 40 years ago. In 1984, a goal from Umberto Barberis decided the match in favor of the Nati. In the nine matches since then, there have been five draws and four wins for the Danes.
  • Denmark currently have two interim coaches, so to speak. The question is: for how much longer?
Show more

He came and convinced: Lars Knudsen was unceremoniously appointed Denmark's national coach in September. The 47-year-old, who is an assistant coach at Bundesliga club Augsburg and has never worked as a head coach apart from at junior level, stepped in for Morten Wieghorst, who fell ill at short notice. Wiehorst had been intended as an interim solution until the end of the year.

Reunion with the Nati. Augsburg's Lars Knudsen remains Danish interim solution

Reunion with the NatiAugsburg's Lars Knudsen remains Danish interim solution

After the two victories against Switzerland and Serbia at the start of the Nations League, the Danish association did not want to lose Knudsen again straight away. It was therefore agreed with Augsburg that he would also be in charge of the two matches in October as Denmark's national coach. Wieghorst is back on the staff after his recovery, but in the less demanding role of assistant coach following his stress-related illness.

Almost 40 years since the last Swiss victory

So Denmark effectively has two interim coaches. The question is: for how much longer? According to media reports, the association has a long-term solution in sight. Talks with Brian Riemer, who was sacked by Anderlecht, are said to be at an advanced stage. The game in St. Gallen could therefore be the last in Knudsen's unexpected national team career for the time being.

Yakin ahead of the Denmark rematch.

Yakin ahead of the Denmark rematch"That was unfair of the Danes, but we don't want to make any more excuses"

The aim is to continue the unbeaten run against Switzerland. The Danes' last defeat was almost exactly 40 years ago. On 17 October 1984, a goal from Umberto Barberis decided the match in Switzerland's favour. In the nine matches since then, there have been five draws and four wins for the Danes.

A draw on Tuesday will be enough for the Danes to finish the group safely ahead of Switzerland and remain on course for the quarter-finals. After the heated 2:0 home win in Copenhagen a month ago, it will be important to keep a cool head in St. Gallen, said coach Knudsen. "I expect the Swiss to start with a lot of energy. Because they need the points."

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Ex-BVB coach Terzic full of zest for action.

Ex-BVB coach Terzic full of zest for action"I'm ready for the next chapter"

Nations League. Debutant hammers Germany to victory ++ France win outnumbered ++ Italy win easily

Nations LeagueDebutant hammers Germany to victory ++ France win outnumbered ++ Italy win easily

Africa Cup. Nigeria boycotts match in Libya

Africa CupNigeria boycotts match in Libya

Nigeria with a chaotic trip to Libya.

Nigeria with a chaotic trip to Libya"We were locked up like hostages in an abandoned airport for over 10 hours"

Match of destiny against Denmark. Xhaka:

Match of destiny against DenmarkXhaka: "The first leg was heated, tomorrow will be different" - Yakin: "We have something to make up for"