They had to leave their homeland behind, but now they have found a new one in Australia: Iranian soccer players Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh have become naturalized citizens.

The 22- and 34-year-old athletes applied for asylum in Australia last March during the Asian Cup; five other teammates did the same. The background to this was that the team had refused to sing along to the national anthem before their opening match. In Iran, this was interpreted as a sign of opposition to the leadership in Tehran. State media later labeled them “traitors,” even though they sang along and saluted again during subsequent matches.

Five of the players eventually returned to Iran after their families came under intense pressure, but Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh did not. They were now presented with their new documents at a ceremony with Interior Minister Tony Burke. The athletes are now aiming for professional careers in Australia.