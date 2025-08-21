  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Extremely violent" Two Marseille stars have to look for new club after dressing room brawl

Patrick Lämmle

21.8.2025

After brawl: Adrien Rabiot has to look for a new club.
After brawl: Adrien Rabiot has to look for a new club.
Imago

After the opening defeat against Stade Rennes, Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe came to blows. And they really did.

21.08.2025, 10:00

21.08.2025, 10:09

Champions League participants Olympique Marseille put French international Adrien Rabiot and England U21 international Jonathan Rowe on the transfer list. The two have come to blows in the dressing room.

Jonathan Rowe also no longer has a future at Marseille.
Jonathan Rowe also no longer has a future at Marseille.
Imago

"What happened was extremely serious and violent, something I've never experienced before," said OM president Pablo Longoria in an interview with AFP. "It went far beyond what would be acceptable in a football club or any other organization." He himself was not in the dressing room, but there were allegedly no rules during the brawl.

The 22-year-old Rowe was loaned to Marseille by Norwich City last season and was signed permanently this summer for €14.5 million. The 53-time international Rabiot also started his second season with the runners-up, prompting Longoria to say: "As a club, we are the victims. You've never heard of such a fight in football."

Football news

Super League. Spaniard Clemente joins the Grasshoppers

Super LeagueSpaniard Clemente joins the Grasshoppers

"Watch what you say"Kilchsperger wants to lure Moukoko out of his shell with this question

After criticism of changes. Magnin:

After criticism of changesMagnin: "Shaqiri is getting his coaching diploma, but he still has a lot to learn"