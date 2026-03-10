At 18 years and 240 days old, Lamine Yamal is set to make his 30th Champions League appearance - a record. Picture: Keystone

Barcelona and Liverpool face opponents in the Champions League round of 16 first legs that they have already met in the league phase. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) beckons with another record.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Barcelona begin the Champions League play-offs at Newcastle United. The English side will still be without Switzerland's Fabian Schär, who underwent foot surgery two months ago.

Newcastle and Barcelona have already faced each other in the very first round of this Champions League, with the Spaniards winning 2-1 at St. James' Park. Lamine Yamal will break a record if he makes it. The Spanish teenager will make his 30th Champions League appearance at the age of just 18 years and 240 days. Warren Zaïre Emery holds the record for the youngest player to make 30 appearances in the top flight until at least Tuesday. Emery was 19 years and 227 days old when he made his 30th appearance.

Can Liverpool return the favor?

There will also be a rematch between Galatasaray and Liverpool. The two teams faced each other in Istanbul on matchday two, when Galatasaray won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Victor Osimhen. Galatasaray are back in the last 16 of the top flight for the first time in twelve years. Liverpool, on the other hand, are regulars in the last 16 of the Champions League. However, Liverpool have recently been eliminated twice in the round of 16.

Bayern's personnel worries

Bayern Munich are worried about key personnel ahead of the first leg in Bergamo against Atalanta. Harry Kane did not feature in Friday's 4-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach (calf problem); his participation in Bergamo is still questionable. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who was substituted at the break against Mönchengladbach, is also doubtful. Neuer made his comeback against Mönchengladbach after a two-week break (torn muscle fiber).

Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur also face each other on Tuesday. This will be a special game primarily for Conor Gallagher. The midfielder moved from Atletico to Tottenham in January. He previously played 77 competitive games (with 7 goals) for coach Diego Simeone's Madrid team.

You might also be interested in