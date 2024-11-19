National team coach Pia Sundhage is largely relying on the same forces as in October. Picture: Keystone

For the last two games of the year, national team coach Pia Sundhage is largely relying on the same personnel. 23 of the 25 players were already involved in October, with Seraina Piubel and Alena Bienz returning to the team.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team will face Germany on November 29 and England on December 3 in their last two international matches of the year.

On Tuesday, national team coach Pia Sundhage will announce her 25-strong squad. 23 of the 25 players were already part of the team at the last squad meeting in October.

Seraina Piubel and Alena Bienz, two players who have not been called up since the summer, are returning. Show more

For the last two international matches of the year against Germany (November 29, at 8.00 pm in Zurich) and England (December 3, at 8.45 pm in Sheffield), national coach Pia Sundhage is largely relying on the same personnel as in October. Of the 25 players nominated, 23 have already taken part. Seraina Piubel and Alena Bienz are two players returning to the national team.

"I was very pleased with our performance in October and wanted to give these players the chance to repeat it. We worked well defensively in particular and we want to build on that next week," Sundhage is quoted as saying in the media release.

Two returning players - Herzog the number 1

The new players include Seraina Piubel, who was last called up last June. The former FCZ player has already established herself as a regular in the English Women's Super League following her move to West Ham United. It is also Alena Bienz's first nomination for the national team since last summer. The FC Köln midfielder made her international debut in February.

Sundhage will once again be without AS Roma's Alayah Pilgrim and PSV Eindhoven's Riola Xhemaili. Sundhage said at the press conference in Muri near Bern that both players should first focus on their situation at the club after an injury (Pilgrim) and a change of club (Xhemaili) respectively.

The national team coach is also making a preliminary decision in the battle for the number 1 goalkeeper position. "Elvira Herzog has her nose in front, as her appearances have shown. Now we want to give her further opportunities to gain plenty of experience and momentum as our number 1," said the 64-year-old.

