Switzerland miss out on victory in Slovenia, but pick up an important point that could still be worth its weight in gold in the final reckoning - and play to nil again. The Nati players in the individual critique.
Goal
Gregor Kobel
When called upon, he's on the spot. Makes his fifth consecutive clean sheet, equaling Yann Sommer's record, although Sommer has (so far) gone a few minutes longer without conceding a goal.
Defense
Silvan Widmer
Lots of ball action in the starting phase. Always looking for the way forward. Also on top defensively. He called it a day after just under an hour.
Defense
Manuel Akanji
Still an uncertainty factor against Sweden, now Akanji does his job again with his usual coolness. Had Slovenia's top striker Sesko under control for long stretches.
Defense
Nico Elvedi
His tackling was once again excellent. Strong block shortly after the change of sides. Apart from that, the Swiss didn't concede much.
Defense
Ricardo Rodriguez
Rarely seen on the offensive. Concentrates on his defensive duties - and is lucky in the 70th minute that his ball loss does not lead to a goal against.
Midfield
Granit Xhaka
Not as dominant as against Sweden. Unusually many mistakes. Prevented the odd dangerous Slovenia counter-attack with good positioning.
Midfield
Remo Freuler
Has the chance to make it 1:0 in the 23rd minute, but doesn't hit the ball. Otherwise neither up nor down.
Midfield
Djibril Sow
Moves into the starting eleven for Rieder. His running power is worth a lot in this competitive game. However, Sow lacked the creativity to spring a surprise. Replaced after 62 minutes.
Sturm
Ruben Vargas
Has a difficult time on his right flank. His set-pieces are also harmless. Tried a lot, but little worked.
Sturm
Breel Embolo
Holds up the ball like no other. Doesn't have as many chances as against the Swedes, is more of a preparer this evening.
Sturm
Dan Ndoye
Ndoye is usually one of the best players in the national team, but in this game he didn't have much success. His forays forward were repeatedly blocked by the strong Slovenia defense.
Substitutes
From the 63rd minute for Sow
Johan Manzambi
After his goal against Sweden, the youngster is allowed to play a little longer. However, Manzambi also lacked a brilliant idea. He missed the last Swiss chance shortly before the final whistle.
From the 63rd minute for Widmer
Miro Muheim
Immediately goes on the offensive after coming on as a substitute and has a great chance to make it 1-0 in the closing stages.
From the 77th minute for Vargas
Fabian Rieder
Cannot make the desired impact in the short playing time. Too short an outing for a grade.
From the 77th minute for Rodriguez
Adrian Bajrami
Makes his international debut, there is no sign of nervousness. Even defends with boot in hand during a counter-attack. Too short an appearance for a grade.