Switzerland miss out on victory in Slovenia, but pick up an important point that could still be worth its weight in gold in the final reckoning - and play to nil again. The Nati players in the individual critique.

Note: 5 Goal Gregor Kobel

When called upon, he's on the spot. Makes his fifth consecutive clean sheet, equaling Yann Sommer's record, although Sommer has (so far) gone a few minutes longer without conceding a goal.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Silvan Widmer

Lots of ball action in the starting phase. Always looking for the way forward. Also on top defensively. He called it a day after just under an hour.

Grade: 5 Defense Manuel Akanji

Still an uncertainty factor against Sweden, now Akanji does his job again with his usual coolness. Had Slovenia's top striker Sesko under control for long stretches.

Grade: 5 Defense Nico Elvedi

His tackling was once again excellent. Strong block shortly after the change of sides. Apart from that, the Swiss didn't concede much.

Grade: 4 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

Rarely seen on the offensive. Concentrates on his defensive duties - and is lucky in the 70th minute that his ball loss does not lead to a goal against.

Grade: 4 Midfield Granit Xhaka

Not as dominant as against Sweden. Unusually many mistakes. Prevented the odd dangerous Slovenia counter-attack with good positioning.

Grade: 4 Midfield Remo Freuler

Has the chance to make it 1:0 in the 23rd minute, but doesn't hit the ball. Otherwise neither up nor down.

Grade: 4 Midfield Djibril Sow

Moves into the starting eleven for Rieder. His running power is worth a lot in this competitive game. However, Sow lacked the creativity to spring a surprise. Replaced after 62 minutes.

Note: 3.5 Sturm Ruben Vargas

Has a difficult time on his right flank. His set-pieces are also harmless. Tried a lot, but little worked.

Grade: 4.5 Sturm Breel Embolo

Holds up the ball like no other. Doesn't have as many chances as against the Swedes, is more of a preparer this evening.

Note: 3.5 Sturm Dan Ndoye

Ndoye is usually one of the best players in the national team, but in this game he didn't have much success. His forays forward were repeatedly blocked by the strong Slovenia defense.

Substitutes

Note: 4 From the 63rd minute for Sow Johan Manzambi

After his goal against Sweden, the youngster is allowed to play a little longer. However, Manzambi also lacked a brilliant idea. He missed the last Swiss chance shortly before the final whistle.

Note: 4.5 From the 63rd minute for Widmer Miro Muheim

Immediately goes on the offensive after coming on as a substitute and has a great chance to make it 1-0 in the closing stages.

Note: – From the 77th minute for Vargas Fabian Rieder

Cannot make the desired impact in the short playing time. Too short an outing for a grade.

Grade: – From the 77th minute for Rodriguez Adrian Bajrami

Makes his international debut, there is no sign of nervousness. Even defends with boot in hand during a counter-attack. Too short an appearance for a grade.