Champions League Two Swiss women are in the quarter-finals - and that's how many there are in our European Championship opponents

Lia Wälti started the first four Champions League matches, but missed the last two group games for health reasons. Imago

With Sydney Schertenleib (Barcelona) and Lia Wälti (Arsenal), only two of the eight Swiss players made it through the group stage of the Champions League. And how many players will our European Championship opponents Norway, Iceland and Finland have?

Who is in the quarter-finals from the Swiss European Championship group Switzerland (2): Lia Wälti (Arsenal), Sydney Schertenleib (Barcelona)

Norway (7): Leonhardsen-Maanum (Arsenal), Ingrid Engen and Caroline Graham Hanse (both Barcelona), Tuva Hansen (Bayern Munich), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Justine Kielland (Wolfsburg)

Iceland (2): Glodis Viggosdottir (Bayern Munich), Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir (Wolfsburg)

Finland (0): All eliminated



Note: In the case of the Swiss, all players were included. In the case of Norway, Iceland and Finland, only those players who were available to the club were included.

Group C: Arsenal oust Bayern from the throne

On Wednesday, Arsenal celebrated a 3:2 victory over Bayern Munich in the battle to win the group. The Gunners, who were still without Lia Wälti who was absent for health reasons, took a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute through an own goal by Iceland's Glodis Viggosdottir. For Arsenal, the 25-year-old Norwegian Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum, who is usually in the starting eleven, was substituted after an hour when the score was 2-2.

Juventus Turin bow out of the Champions League with a 3-0 win against Norwegian side Valerenga Oslo. Alisha Lehmann indirectly set up the final goal of the game in the 64th minute, just seconds after coming on as a substitute. Her shot from close range was saved by the goalkeeper, but it became the assist for Sweden's Emma Kullberg. Calligaris plays the full distance in the center of Juventus' back three.

Final Group C table Arsenal (15 points)

Bayern Munich (13)

Juventus Turin (6)

Vålerenga Oslo (1) Show more

Group D: Barcelona overtake ManCity

Manchester City beat Barcelona on the first matchday. Since then, the Spaniards have won 12 games in all competitions and have often demolished their rivals in the process. Barça won 3-0 against ManCity on Wednesday evening to claim their 13th win in a row and top the group. Sydney Schertenleib is not in the Barça squad. Her two Norwegian team-mates Ingrid Engen and Caroline Graham Hansen are on the bench.

Smilla Vallotto, recently a regular in the national team, wins 2-1 with Hammarby against St. Pölten. Ella Touon plays through for the Austrians, while 37-year-old compatriot Isabelle Meyer does not feature. The two goals for Hammarby are scored by Norwegian internationals Julie Blakstad (last played for the U23s) and Cathinka Tandberg. Three other Norwegians are in the starting eleven and one comes into the game from the bench. In central defense, Finland's Eva Nystrom keeps things quiet, while her compatriot, goalkeeper Anna Tamminen, makes the bench. However, they are now all out of the Champions League.

Final table Group D Barcelona (15)

Manchester City (15)

Hammarby IF (6)

St. Pölten (0) Show more

Group A: Aigbogun make a comeback

AS Roma bowed out of the Champions League in style on Tuesday. The Romans celebrated an unchallenged 3-0 win at home against Galatasaray Istanbul, who were without points. A pleasing development from a Swiss perspective: Eseosa Aigbogun played 90 minutes on the pitch for the first time since returning from a cruciate ligament tear. The 99-time international is therefore likely to return to the national team in the new year. Alayah Pilgrim, on the other hand, is still missing through injury.

Meanwhile, Olympique Lyon beat Wolfsburg 1:0 and celebrated their 6th win in 6 matches in the top flight. The top team from France has a top striker in Ada Hegerberg, who could also cause problems for the Swiss at the European Championships. Wolfsburg, who also qualify for the quarter-finals as group runners-up, have two players to watch in Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir (Iceland) and Justine Kielland (Norway).

Final table Group A Olympique Lyon (18)

Wolfsburg (9)

AS Roma (9)

Galatasaray Istanbul (0) Show more

Group B: Chelsea remain unblemished

In Group B, Chelsea won the top match 2-1 away at Real Madrid and moved into the top eight with maximum points. For the Blues, Norway's Guro Reiten, the only representative of the Swiss European Championship group in this match, was substituted in the 40th minute with the score at 0:1 - according to the BBC, she injured her right ankle. It is unlikely to be a serious injury, as neither the player nor the club have commented on the matter.

No players who will be playing against Switzerland at Euro 2025 were on the pitch for Twente against Celtic (3:0) - at least not in the group stage.

Final Group B table Chelsea (18)

Real Madrid (12)

Twente (6)

Celtic (0) Show more

