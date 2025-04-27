Two teams on the rise - but only one can reach the final - Gallery FCB and Lausanne-Sport duel for a place in the cup final at St. Jakob-Park on Sunday Image: Keystone While FCB are heading for the double with Xherdan Shaqiri, Lausanne have made it into the top 6 at the last minute. However, the French-speaking side are missing a key player in Alvyn Sanches through injury Image: Keystone Shaqiri was already on the pitch in 2010, when FCB dispatched the then Challenge League side Lausanne 6-0 in the final Image: Keystone Today's FCB coach Fabio Celestini (on the right next to Christophe Ohrel) was part of the French-speaking Swiss team when Lausanne last won the Cup in 1999 Image: Keystone In the 1967 final, the Lausanne players demonstrate with a sit-in against a harsh penalty whistle by referee Karl Göppel. It was no use: instead of 2:1, the final score was 3:0 for Basel Image: Keystone Two teams on the rise - but only one can reach the final - Gallery FCB and Lausanne-Sport duel for a place in the cup final at St. Jakob-Park on Sunday Image: Keystone While FCB are heading for the double with Xherdan Shaqiri, Lausanne have made it into the top 6 at the last minute. However, the French-speaking side are missing a key player in Alvyn Sanches through injury Image: Keystone Shaqiri was already on the pitch in 2010, when FCB dispatched the then Challenge League side Lausanne 6-0 in the final Image: Keystone Today's FCB coach Fabio Celestini (on the right next to Christophe Ohrel) was part of the French-speaking Swiss team when Lausanne last won the Cup in 1999 Image: Keystone In the 1967 final, the Lausanne players demonstrate with a sit-in against a harsh penalty whistle by referee Karl Göppel. It was no use: instead of 2:1, the final score was 3:0 for Basel Image: Keystone

Basel and Lausanne-Sport will determine the second cup finalist on Sunday. FCB are chasing their seventh double in the club's history, while the Vaud side are hoping to reach the final for the first time since 2010.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The former are steadfastly heading for their 21st league title, while the latter are on a high after moving up to sixth place and thus into the Championship Group. Now both want to confirm their form on Sunday (3.30pm) and reach the cup final.

Basel, who have resurrected themselves in the Super League after a difficult last season under Xherdan Shaqiri's direction and have a six-point lead over first-placed Servette in the championship, have their sights firmly set on the double. Hardly anyone expected Fabio Celestini's team to produce such an explosion in performance. FCB recently won five in a row. It is almost easy to forget that they literally cheated their way into the semi-finals of the Cup.

Basel's rocky road to the semi-finals

Basel were already lucky in the 1/16 final against Stade Nyonnais. Shaqiri with a converted penalty in the 123rd minute and Marwin Hitz with a saved penalty just a minute later saved FCB from going to a penalty shoot-out. Anton Kade saved his team in the round of 16 when he equalized against Sion in the 86th minute. And in the quarter-final against Etoile Carouge from the Challenge League, it took three goals from the 84th minute onwards to turn the game around to 3:1.

Lausanne-Sport performed much more confidently in this year's Cup campaign - with one exception. After victories over Champel (7:0), Aemme (4:0) and Winterthur (3:0), the Vaud side only prevailed against Bellinzona in the quarter-finals on penalties.

Lausanne's bitter Cup defeats against FCB

Basel have lifted the Sandoz trophy 13 times to date, most recently in 2019. Lausanne's last of a total of nine Cup titles dates back much longer, to 1999, when a certain Fabio Celestini was in the team. Since then, the French-speaking side have only made it to the final once. In 2010, the then Challenge League side lost 6-0 to FCB. This was Lausanne's third defeat in the final against Basel.

The 1967 final in particular went down in history. Dissatisfied with a harsh penalty decision by referee Karl Göppel, the Lausanne team sat down after Helmut Hauser had made it 2-1 and refused to play on. The match was abandoned and scored 3-0 in favor of FCB, who went on to win the league title a month later and thus the first double in the club's history.