With Germany and Sweden, one of the top favorites and a team from the extended circle of favorites will start the European Championship on Friday.

Germany begin the tournament in St.Gallen against Poland. Sweden will play their opening game in Geneva against Denmark.

Germany are the record European champions with eight titles. Show more

Anything less than a win against Poland and Denmark would be a disappointment.

Both can count on a renowned top scorer. The Germans, coached by Christian Wück, who face Poland at 21:00 in St. Gallen, are led by Lea Schüller, who has already scored 52 goals in 75 international matches. Germany are the record European champions with eight titles, while Poland have already made history by qualifying for the European Championship finals for the first time. The Eastern Europeans eliminated the higher-ranked Austrians in the barrage.

Sweden's only European Championship title to date was 41 years ago, but the yellow and blue team still has quality. Star player Stina Blackstenius traveled to Switzerland with particular confidence after Lia Wälti's teammate scored the decisive goal for Arsenal in the Champions League final.

Denmark, who surprisingly reached the final in 2017 under future Swiss national coach Nils Nielsen, are more likely to spring a surprise at 18:00 at the Stade de Genève. In the last Nations League, however, they suffered a 1:6 defeat against Sweden.

