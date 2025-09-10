Nico Elvedi (left) celebrates with Remo Freuler after his goal to make it 1:0 Keystone

The Swiss national team wrote several stories in the two victories against Kosovo and Slovenia. This is the conclusion from the first third of the World Cup qualifiers.

The unexpected hero I

Nico Elvedi comes to the interview after the game against Slovenia with a broad smile. The central defender had not only scored his third international goal in his 59th appearance, but had also played an extremely animated game. "I'm extremely proud," says the 28-year-old. "Because last year wasn't an easy one for me mentally either." Ousted by Fabian Schär, Elvedi spent the entire European Championship in Germany on the substitutes' bench.

And in the fall, after Schär's retirement, the defender initially stood out in the national team with mistakes and suspensions. In March, Elvedi was no longer even called up and his future in the Swiss kit seemed unclear. Now, however, the Mönchengladbach legionnaire has made an impressive statement. Together with Manuel Akanji, he formed a central defense that easily kept Vedat Muriqi and Benjamin Sesko in check. On top of that, there were good attacking moves: Elvedi is back.

The unexpected hero II

Another defender who seemed to have been written off is Silvan Widmer. He was not in the squad in March either, having only made two partial appearances the previous fall. What's more, the 32-year-old has a difficult time at the club. Although he is captain at Mainz, he only plays irregularly. "I thought about a transfer, but then decided against it," said Widmer between the two games with the Swiss national team.

He wants to fight his way back and seize the opportunity when it presents itself. He has already succeeded in doing this with Murat Yakin. He made the starting eleven twice, scoring against Kosovo to make it 3-0 in the meantime and taking the corner against Slovenia to make it 1-0. "Silvan is a great runner and has a great attacking presence," says Yakin, praising the right-back. Widmer has secured his place for the time being.

The new ten

During the weak Nations League campaign last fall, the question was repeatedly asked whether the retired Xherdan Shaqiri should be convinced to make a comeback. In the meantime, however, it has become quiet around this personnel issue. This is also due to the fact that Fabian Rieder is a player who can take over Shaqiri's role. The young player from Bern, who has already played in various positions under Yakin, will line up as a central ten against Kosovo and Slovenia.

"Fäbu has shown two really good games," said Yakin, praising the 23-year-old. With his tenacity, Rieder is an important element in the pressing, while his pace repeatedly creates chances. With attributes such as his strong left foot and his free-kick qualities, Rieder is reminiscent of his predecessor anyway. Following his move to Augsburg, Rieder hopes to finally get regular game time at the club. Then soon no one will be asking about Shaqiri.

The player on the substitutes' bench who is too good

So far, Yakin has rarely used the same starting line-up for two games in a row. After the 4:0 gala against Kosovo, however, the coach sees no reason to change anything against Slovenia. What is a vote of confidence for eleven players is bitter news for the twelve others. Denis Zakaria is representative of many of them. He is a player who is actually too good to sit on the substitutes' bench.

The national team coach knows this too, and has high hopes for Zakaria, but has to put him off for the time being. The Granit Xhaka/Remo Freuler duo in the center is too well-rehearsed for him to promise the AS Monaco captain more playing time. "It's difficult for me, of course," says the midfielder, who is not complaining. "It's always about the team first." The 28-year-old must continue to be patient in order to finally take on a more important role in the national team.

The striker on the hunt for a record

Breel Embolo is currently experiencing his best phase in the national team. With his 21st international goal, the 28-year-old has drawn level with none other than Stéphane Chapuisat. He is now on the verge of entering the top 10 top scorers in national team history. The Basel player could also set a record that is over 90 years old. If Embolo also scores in the important away game against Sweden on October 10, he would have a streak of six games with at least one goal. The last time Leopold Kielholz achieved this was between December 1933 and October 1934.