Lausanne-Sport has signed Tyler Fredricson. According to the Western Swiss club, the Manchester United center back has signed a contract that runs through the end of June 2029.

Fredricson has made three Premier League appearances so far for the club where he came up through the youth ranks, two of them during the 2024–25 season. Last season, the 21-year-old Englishman faced stiff competition for a spot on the first team and dealt with two injuries, which is why he made only a brief appearance in England’s top league.