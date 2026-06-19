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Challenge League U-20 international Neelakandan joins Vaduz on loan

SDA

19.6.2026 - 10:48

Ranjan Neelakandan (in green) will play for Vaduz in the Super League next season
Ranjan Neelakandan (in green) will play for Vaduz in the Super League next season
Keystone

FC Vaduz has bolstered its roster with Swiss U20 international Ranjan Neelakandan.

Keystone-SDA

19.06.2026, 10:48

19.06.2026, 11:20

The 21-year-old Swiss-Italian forward is joining the Super League newcomers on a one-season loan from French second-division club Annecy.

Neelakandan, who came up through the youth systems of Team Ticino, FC Chiasso, and AC Bellinzona, most recently played on loan for Yverdon. In the second half of last season, the skillful dribbler made 17 appearances in the Challenge League, scoring one goal and recording three assists.

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