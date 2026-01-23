FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s apparently close relationship with President Donald Trump has also raised suspicions in the U.S. Congress. Influential Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin has demanded information from FIFA and from Infantino.

Raskin called on FIFA and Infantino to provide information about their contacts with the U.S. government by August 9. He also demanded that Infantino appear before the House Judiciary Committee for questioning whenever he is in the United States.

Raskin is the highest-ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. If the Democrats were to take the majority away from Trump’s Republicans in the November congressional elections, he would have a good chance of becoming chairman. In that case, his investigation into contacts between Infantino and Trump could carry more weight.

Infantino is accused of having won the U.S. president’s favor through questionable acts of goodwill. Under the Swiss official’s leadership, the world governing body had awarded the Republican a newly established peace prize after he failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize. During the World Cup, there was criticism that the red-card suspension of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun was lifted following a phone call from Trump to Infantino, thereby allowing the player to compete in the round of 16—an extremely unusual move. According to FIFA, the controversial decision was made by the formally independent Disciplinary Committee.

FIFA Pays Rent at Trump Tower

In his letter, Raskin also pointed out that FIFA had leased office space in New York’s Trump Tower, which could cost around $600,000 per year at market rates. Together with the “hilariously phony” peace prize, this gives the impression that FIFA is hoping Trump and his administration will make decisions in favor of the world soccer federation, the congressman wrote.

He requested a list detailing all money transfers and gifts to Trump, his administration, and family members. In addition, FIFA should disclose all communications with the U.S. government regarding ticket prices for this year’s World Cup, which have been widely criticized as completely exorbitant. He also wants to review visitor logs from FIFA’s offices in Miami and New York.