Swiss junior international Marc Giger is making the move to Belgian Europa League side Union Saint-Gilloise. Keystone

Marc Giger is moving from FC Schaffhausen in the Challenge League to Belgian Europa League side Union Saint-Gilloise with immediate effect.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 20-year-old striker and Swiss U20 international has signed a contract until summer 2029 with the talented club from the Saint-Gilles and Forest districts of Brussels.