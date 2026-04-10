It is not yet clear who will be Italy's new national team coach from this summer Keystone

Silvio Baldini will take over as Italy's national team coach for the time being.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the Italian Football Association, the current coach of the U21 team will be on the sidelines of the four-time world champions for the two test matches on June 3 in Luxembourg and four days later in Greece.

The definitive successor to Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, will not be decided until afterwards. Antonio Conte is considered the favorite for the post. The current Napoli coach was already in charge of the "Azzurri" between 2014 and 2016.