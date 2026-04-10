  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Italy national team U21 coach Baldini takes over for June test matches

SDA

10.4.2026 - 17:12

It is not yet clear who will be Italy's new national team coach from this summer
It is not yet clear who will be Italy's new national team coach from this summer
Keystone

Silvio Baldini will take over as Italy's national team coach for the time being.

Keystone-SDA

10.04.2026, 17:12

10.04.2026, 17:19

According to the Italian Football Association, the current coach of the U21 team will be on the sidelines of the four-time world champions for the two test matches on June 3 in Luxembourg and four days later in Greece.

The definitive successor to Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, will not be decided until afterwards. Antonio Conte is considered the favorite for the post. The current Napoli coach was already in charge of the "Azzurri" between 2014 and 2016.

Italy's press on another qualifying fiasco.

Italy's press on another qualifying fiasco"The curse of the World Cup", "national disgrace", "psychodrama"

More from the department

Rumors about Gattuso's successor. Will Guardiola be the savior of Italian football?

Rumors about Gattuso's successorWill Guardiola be the savior of Italian football?

Racism scandal in Lucerne. Nati stars Wälti and Sow with harsh criticism:

Racism scandal in LucerneNati stars Wälti and Sow with harsh criticism: "Something like that is despicable!"

Torn muscle fiber. Bayern's shooting star out of action due to injury

Torn muscle fiberBayern's shooting star out of action due to injury