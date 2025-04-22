Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Next setback for Leverkusen in the title race: After the 1:1 at St. Pauli, the dream of a successful title defense is as good as shattered. Xhaka played an unremarkable game. Instead, the rumors surrounding the national team captain are striking: Galatasaray Istanbul are said to be heavily courting Xhaka and want to sign him in the summer.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund beat Gladbach 3:2 and took a big step in the race for the European Cup places. Kobel saves what he can, but is powerless to stop the two goals conceded.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

After Omlin had been out of action with a torn adductor muscle, he returned to the Gladbach goal at the weekend, but was unable to prevent the defeat against BVB. He was not at fault for the goals conceded.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Is unlucky not to be able to clear the ball after a cross when Dortmund make it 2:1. And when BVB scored their third goal, he left a little too much space for preparer Chukwuemeka. But it would be too easy to blame him for the goals conceded.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz fail to win for the fifth time in a row and slip down to 6th place in the battle for the Champions League places. Bitter: The 2:2 equalizer for Wolfsburg only came in the 89th minute - directly after Widmer's substitution. The score remained the same until the final whistle.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

What a crazy game between Union Berlin and Stuttgart! It's 4-4 at the break - there have never been so many goals in one half in the Bundesliga before. Stergiou, like the entire Stuttgart defense, does not make the safest impression. When the first goal was conceded, he was probably the one who called offside. At 0:2, he loses sight of the goalscorer Leite. Stergiou then got into the game better and was substituted shortly before the end. The score remains 4:4 until the end.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez watches the goal spectacle from the bench.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder also misses out in Berlin.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger returns to the Augsburg starting eleven against Frankfurt after serving his red ban. After a failed clearance, he is lucky that the ball hits the post and not the goal. Zesiger then makes a spectacular save in front of the line for his already beaten goalkeeper. A mega save! Thanks to Zesiger, the final score remains 0-0.

Zesiger prevents Frankfurt from taking what looked like a certain lead. Screenshot Sport1

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

The 21-year-old is once again on the bench for Frankfurt.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

After scoring the winning goal the previous week, the 19-year-old was given his first ever start against Hoffenheim. And Manzambi impressed once again. The U21 international caused a stir for 68 minutes. In the 19th minute, he hit the post after a strong solo run, and nine minutes later he set up Freiburg's opening goal with a superb back heel. A very strong performance. Freiburg beat Hoffenheim 3:2 and moved to within one point of the Champions League places.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

A torn Achilles tendon is currently keeping him out of action.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Akanji makes his comeback after a two-month injury layoff. He came on as a substitute in the final minutes of City's 2-0 win over Everton.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär had already scored during the week in the 5-0 win over Crystal Palace and the player from eastern Switzerland can also be celebrated as a goalscorer at the weekend. However, the game at Aston Villa was lost 4-1.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

A setback for Inter in the battle for the Scudetto. After the 1-0 defeat in Bologna, Napoli moved up the table to the Milanese, with both teams now on 71 points. Bologna only scored the winning goal in the 94th minute, with Sommer powerless to stop Orsolini's side-footed shot.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler captains Bologna against Inter and plays through.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Ndoye is one of the most eye-catching players of the game. At the start of the game, his long-range shot narrowly missed the target, after which he almost set up the opening goal for Bologna. After 76 minutes he is off.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Aebischer played a solid game without making a big impression. He was substituted in the 88th minute with the score at 0-0.

Napoli Noah Okafor

Okafor can continue to hope for the league title with Napoli. In the 1-0 win in Monza, Okafor sat on the bench for 90 minutes for the fourth time in a row.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas is still missing for Empoli due to a serious knee injury. His team-mates only managed a 2-2 draw against Venezia, leaving Empoli in a relegation spot. However, they are only one point behind the drop zone. Incidentally, the last time Empoli won was in December.

Parma Simon Sohm

Parma and Juventus would have faced off on Easter Monday. However, Serie A has canceled all Monday matches following the death of Pope Francis.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez is not in the Betis squad for the 3-1 win over Girona. On Thursday, he had to be substituted early in the Conference League game against Jagiellonia due to injury.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

After four defeats in a row, Sevilla at least picked up a point against Alavés. Sow was substituted in the 60th minute with the score at 1-1 and it stayed that way until the end.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Ruben Vargas was injured two weeks ago and is still out.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

In theory, Valladolid can still avoid relegation, but in practice it is hardly possible: after the 3-2 defeat against Osasuna, Cömert's team are 16 points off the drop zone with six games remaining. The Swiss defender sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn keeps a clean sheet for the second game in a row. Nevertheless, there is not much to celebrate for the Monegasques as the game against Strasbourg ends 0-0.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria has the chance to score the winner with a header in the closing stages, but the ball flies over the goal.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo has a strong scene when he prepares the ground for a great chance for Monaco. Otherwise he remains inconspicuous and is substituted after 80 minutes.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Despite the 3-0 defeat the previous week, Garcia is once again trusted in the Marseille defense - and repays this with a strong performance against Montpellier. He scored the penalty before the 1:0, and Garcia set up the 4:0 with a cross. In the end, Marseille won 5:1.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

After the crushing defeat in Marseille, Montpellier's chances of staying up are now only theoretical. Omeragic did not look good, especially when he conceded the fourth goal, allowing the scorer far too much space.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

The 1-0 defeat at Stade Reims was Toulouse's fifth in a row. Nevertheless, Sierro does not have to worry about staying in the league. They are seven points clear of the relegation places.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

He is in the Brest starting eleven for the first time since February, but cannot really promote his own cause. The game against Lens was lost 1:3.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Thanks to a 3-0 win against Guimarães, Benfica are level on points with city rivals Sporting at the top of the table. However, Amdouni is currently only playing a minor role at Benfica and has not featured for the third time in a row.

Ferencvaros Stefan Gartenmann

Ferencvaros celebrated a 7-0 win against Nyíregyháza and remain top of the table. Gartenmann is set in defense for the leaders and plays through.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

The Eredivisie does not resume until next weekend. However, Feyenoord are currently missing Jordan Lotomba through injury anyway.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Due to the Cup final, no Eredivisie matches were played in the Netherlands over the Easter weekend.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Duah scored his 5th league goal of the season in the 87th minute to give Ludogorets a 2-1 win against Spartak Varna. Ludogorets are thus still on course for the championship.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Bruges stayed top of the table with a 5-0 win at Gent. Jashari was substituted in the 74th minute.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Surdez did not play in the defeat at Gent.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Liège will play against OH Leuven on Tuesday evening. Probably without Zeqiri, who is out with an ankle injury.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Midtjylland will play against Nordsjaelland on Tuesday evening. Mbabu will miss the game due to a yellow card suspension.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Last week, Wüthrich was sent off against RB Salzburg and will therefore miss the clash against Blau-Weiss Linz. But even without its defensive boss, Sturm Graz won 2:0.

After four wins in a row, Lorient had to settle for a draw against Annecy. At least the game ended 0-0, the twelfth time Mvogo has kept a clean sheet this season.

Greuther Fürth Noah Loosli

Fürth had a say in the promotion race for a long time. After the 1-0 defeat against KSC, the dream of promotion had to be buried for good. Loosli was substituted after the first half.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker sits on the bench for the 1:0 win against Fürth.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Against Schalke, HSV can play almost 90 minutes in superior numbers, but in the end have to settle for a 2-2 draw and let Cologne pass them at the top of the table. Muheim misses the game with a torn muscle fiber.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Hefti is in the starting eleven and receives a yellow card early on. This is probably one of the reasons why he is substituted at the break.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Gantenbein is substituted for Schalke in the 60th minute - and provides the assist in the closing stages to make it 2-2.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Kaiserslautern concede their third defeat in a row against Braunschweig (0:2). The gap to third place (Magdeburg) is now three points. Elvedi, normally a regular, did not play.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Ulm lose 2:3 against Hertha BSC, but Keller has a sense of achievement: he scores in the 10th minute to take the lead.

1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2) Joël Schmied

With a 3-1 win against Münster, Cologne take over the lead in the Bundesliga 2 table. Schmied only sits on the bench.

1. FC Köln (2nd Bundesliga) Anthony Racioppi

Racioppi is still only a substitute.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Frey is substituted in the 2nd half of the 2-1 defeat against Swansea, but is unable to prevent the defeat.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Leeds secured promotion back to the Premier League with a 6-0 win against Stoke City. Schmidt made his fifth consecutive cameo appearance in the closing stages.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Boca Juniors win 2-0 against Estudiantes with Blondel on the bench for 90 minutes.