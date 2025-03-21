  1. Residential Customers
Defeat in the first international match of 2025 U21 national team loses to Austria in test match

SDA

21.3.2025 - 20:11

U21 national coach Sascha Stauch loses his first international match with a revamped team
Keystone

The Swiss U21 national team loses its first international match in 2025. Sascha Stauch's team is defeated 2-0 by Austria in a test match in Marbella.

Keystone-SDA

21.03.2025, 20:11

The Swiss team, led by Leon Avdullahu from Basel, conceded both goals in the first half. Dijon Kameri of Altach scored in the 11th minute, Furkan Dursun of Rapid Vienna six minutes before the break.

After a disappointing European Championship qualifying campaign, the Swiss squad only included players born in 2004 or later with a view to the next qualifying period. Switzerland failed to qualify for the finals in Slovakia this summer. They only finished 3rd in their group behind Romania and Finland.

Eighth game in a row without a win. After relegation, the Nati also disappoint in Northern Ireland

Telegram:

Switzerland U21 - Austria U21 0:2 (0:2)

Marbella (ESP). - Goals: 11 Kameri 0:1. 39 Dursun 0:2.

Switzerland: Huber; Athekame, Ligue, Denoon, Guzzo; Giger (59. Nyakossi), Avdullahu, Keller (70. Manzambi), Tsawa (59. Meyer); Beney (70. Ouattara), Ze (70. Chipperfield).