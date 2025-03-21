U21 national coach Sascha Stauch loses his first international match with a revamped team Keystone

The Swiss U21 national team loses its first international match in 2025. Sascha Stauch's team is defeated 2-0 by Austria in a test match in Marbella.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss team, led by Leon Avdullahu from Basel, conceded both goals in the first half. Dijon Kameri of Altach scored in the 11th minute, Furkan Dursun of Rapid Vienna six minutes before the break.

After a disappointing European Championship qualifying campaign, the Swiss squad only included players born in 2004 or later with a view to the next qualifying period. Switzerland failed to qualify for the finals in Slovakia this summer. They only finished 3rd in their group behind Romania and Finland.

Telegram:

Switzerland U21 - Austria U21 0:2 (0:2)

Marbella (ESP). - Goals: 11 Kameri 0:1. 39 Dursun 0:2.

Switzerland: Huber; Athekame, Ligue, Denoon, Guzzo; Giger (59. Nyakossi), Avdullahu, Keller (70. Manzambi), Tsawa (59. Meyer); Beney (70. Ouattara), Ze (70. Chipperfield).