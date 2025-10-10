Labinot Bajrami is unable to break the goal drought in Lucerne after coming on as a substitute Keystone

The Swiss U21 national team concedes its first points in the second match of the European Championship qualifiers. Coach Sascha Stauch's team had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Iceland in Lucerne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Just over a month after the opening win in Estonia (2:0), the Swiss were clearly the dominant team in front of a good 4,100 spectators. However, despite having more possession and almost five times as many shots (19:4), they were unable to score. Junior Zé missed the best chance when he intercepted a misplaced clearance in the 65th minute, but was unable to get the ball past the Icelandic goalkeeper. In stoppage time, Labinot Bajrami also squandered the ball during a promising final attack.

The home draw against Iceland, who are still winless after three games, makes things more complicated for Switzerland on their way to the 2027 European Under-21 Championship in Albania and Serbia, especially as group favorites France started their campaign with a convincing 6-0 away win in the Faroe Islands on Friday. Only the group winners are certain to take part in Euro 2027. The Faroe Islands had previously won their first three games.

The U21 national team continues next Tuesday in Torshavn with an away match in the Faroe Islands. This will be followed in November by a home match against France in Lausanne and an away match in Luxembourg.