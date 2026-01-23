Three governing bodies are showing solidarity against Gianni Infantino. Europe, Asia, and North and Central America are renewing their criticism of the world governing body. They accuse Infantino of irresponsibility.

Gianni Infantino’s opponents want to keep up the pressure on the embattled FIFA president. In an open letter, the governing bodies of Europe (UEFA), Asia (AFC), and North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) jointly addressed the public. The continental federations reaffirm their criticism of Infantino and continue to call for a fresh start at the helm of world soccer’s governing body.

“Leadership in soccer is not a possession. It is not about having power—or demanding to exercise it. It is a commitment to serve the soccer family that has placed its trust in you,” reads the letter, which is signed by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, AFC President Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani.

Infantino's Failed Investment Plans

“When that trust is broken through deception, when someone places themselves above the collective that has entrusted them with responsibility, that obligation has been abandoned,” the three umbrella organizations criticize.

Infantino is facing intense criticism, and calls for his resignation are growing louder. The FIFA president wanted to sell the rights to the world governing body’s tournaments to private investors. However, following widespread criticism, he was forced to abandon the plan. Since then, a power struggle has been simmering in international soccer.

The letter sharply criticized Infantino’s unilateral approach to his plans. “A proposal that was pushed forward within a severely shortened timeframe, drafted without serious consultation, and pushed toward a deadline even before the member associations could adequately review the terms is not the result of an oversight, but rather an expression of a deliberate effort to limit scrutiny,” the letter states.

Associations: Not a Procedural Error, but a Breach of Trust

Ceferin and his colleagues referred to a letter from FIFA in which errors in the investor plans were acknowledged. “It was not acknowledged that the proposal itself was fundamentally flawed. There is still a complete lack of understanding that the attempt to sell a stake in the World Cup was a serious misjudgment—not just a procedural error, but a fundamental breach of trust toward the very institutions that FIFA is obligated to serve,” the governing bodies wrote.

The three association leaders, led by Ceferin, concluded their letter with an appeal to the so-called soccer family: “Soccer’s strength has always lain in its unity. We call on everyone to preserve this unity now—and to stand up for leadership that serves soccer rather than seeking to dominate it.”