Cucurella handball in the European Championship quarter-final UEFA admits mistake - Matthäus rages: "An outrage, we've been cheated"

Jan Arnet

24.9.2024

Handed penalty or not? That was the big debate after the European Championship quarter-final between Germany and Spain. The referee allowed play to continue. A UEFA report now seems to say: it was a mistake.

24.09.2024, 07:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • UEFA has apparently conceded that the penalty that was not awarded following a handball by Spain's Marc Cucurella in the European Championship quarter-final against Germany was a mistake.
  • "If it is true that UEFA now admits that it was a wrong decision - then we have obviously been cheated," said Germany's record international Lothar Matthäus angrily.
  • The DFB has yet to react to UEFA's late admission.
Show more

Two and a half months after the European Championship quarter-final between Germany and Spain, UEFA has apparently conceded that the penalty that was not awarded following a handball by Spain's Marc Cucurella was a wrong decision. In this case, "a penalty kick should have been awarded", according to a report by the UEFA Referees' Committee, quoted by the Spanish portal "Relevo".

European Championship hosts Germany lost the game 2:1 after extra time. Cucurella was then booed by German fans at every other game of the eventual European champions Spain.

Handball by Cucurella. UEFA admits wrong decision in European Championship quarter-final

"Relevo" published the report on Monday, which is part of a regular briefing for the top European referees. It states: "According to the latest UEFA guidelines, hand-ball contact that prevents a shot on goal should be penalized more severely and in most cases a penalty kick should be awarded."

Exception: "The defender's arm is very close to the body or touches the body." In the case of Cucurella, however, a player "stopped the shot on goal with his arm, which is not very close to his body, making it bigger".

Matthäus is angry with UEFA

Instead of awarding a penalty for the German team, the English referee Anthony Taylor allowed the European Championship quarter-final to continue with the score at 1:1 in extra time. The video assistant did not intervene either. Shortly before the end of the game, former Dortmund player Mikel Merino scored to make it 2:1 for Spain.

Germany's record international Lothar Matthäus is not satisfied with UEFA's apparent admission - on the contrary. "If it's true that UEFA now admits that it was a wrong decision - then we've obviously been cheated! Then the alleged instruction was just an excuse. It's actually a cheek that it's now being admitted what everyone saw at the time," the 63-year-old told Bild.

Lothar Matthäus speaks of "impudence".
Imago

There had been an instruction from the UEFA referee chairman for the European Championship not to whistle a penalty if the arm was hanging down loosely, Matthäus said. That's why he said it was an understandable decision at the time. "But today the question arises: Did this instruction not actually exist? I would be interested to hear what the referee and the VAR had to say to clarify this." The DFB has yet to respond to UEFA's late admission.