In future, Marwin Hitz (left) will have to pay more attention to how long he holds the ball in his hands.

UEFA is introducing a new rule at the start of the U21 European Championship in Slovakia. Goalkeepers will be punished more severely for time-wasting.

Jan Arnet

As UEFA announced in a press release, a new timekeeping rule affecting goalkeepers will apply with immediate effect: "With the start of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2025 in Slovakia today, a rule change adopted by the IFAB (International Football Association Board) on March 1, 2025 will come into force. UEFA will apply the amended Law 12.2 of the Laws of the Game with immediate effect: If a goalkeeper holds the ball in his hands for more than eight seconds, the opposing team is awarded a corner kick."

Previously, a goalkeeper was allowed to hold the ball for six seconds, after which - at least according to the rules - an indirect free kick was awarded to the opposing team. In reality, however, the goalkeepers often held on to the ball for much longer and were practically never penalized for it. Now the referees should take a closer look and be tougher.

5-second countdown

"The eight-second countdown begins when the goalkeeper has full control of the ball and is not tackled by an opposing player. The referee visibly counts down the last five seconds so that the goalkeeper can see the countdown," the press release states.

It continues: "If an opponent exerts pressure on or obstructs the goalkeeper during the countdown, the referee will stop the countdown and award an indirect free kick to the goalkeeper."

The new rule applies to all UEFA competitions with immediate effect. This includes the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League as well as the European Women's Championship in Switzerland (July 2-27).

The new official UEFA rules at a glance: If a goalkeeper holds the ball in his hands for longer than eight seconds, the opposing team is now awarded a corner kick.

The eight-second count begins as soon as the goalkeeper has full control of the ball and is not under pressure from an opponent.

The last five seconds are counted down visibly by the referee - clearly visible to the goalkeeper.

If the opponent interferes during the countdown or actively puts pressure on the goalkeeper, the countdown is stopped and an indirect free kick is awarded to the goalkeeper. Show more

