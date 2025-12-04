Following the scandal involving YB fans during the match at Aston Villa, UEFA has announced the penalty imposed on the Bernese club. No tickets may be sold to YB fans at the next away match in Stuttgart. A fine is also imposed.

Luca Betschart

Last Thursday, YB fans caused a scandal at Villa Park. Cups were thrown at opposing players, stadium seats were thrown onto the pitch and a brawl broke out with the police. While still in the stadium, individual Bernese supporters are arrested, followed by further arrests at Birmingham Airport the next day.

UEFA now announces the punishment against the club. YB is not allowed to sell tickets to its own fans for the next away game against Stuttgart. It is also fined 45,000 Swiss francs. The sanctions were imposed for throwing objects, causing damage to the stadium and its facilities and for crowd disturbances.

YB president Brülhart: "It's getting out of hand"

YB has not yet commented on the verdict. However, in an interview with blue Sport, president Marcel Brülhart has already stated that he will tackle the problem independently of the UEFA ruling: "We will go further. We have to talk tough with the fan organizations, they will have to take on more responsibility. The scene has grown a lot in recent years, it's getting out of hand and we can't accept that."

However, the problems can only be tackled effectively by working together. "We, the fans, but also the authorities need to get our act together," says Brülhart. "Together we have to get a grip on this. It can't go on like this."