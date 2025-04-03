Raising his warning finger: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin rules out a return of Russia to international football before the end of the war in Ukraine. Picture: Keystone

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin rules out a return of Russia to world football during the ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine.

The topic of Russia is also being debated at the UEFA Congress. What needs to happen for a return? Europe's head of football expresses a clear opinion. "I have said it many times and I can repeat it," said the Slovenian after the UEFA Congress in Belgrade. "If the war stops, they will be allowed back."

Russia has been suspended since the start of the attack on Ukraine in spring 2022 and is pushing for a return to the international football stage. A possible lifting of the ban is not currently on the official agenda of the international associations, but is a topic with great potential for conflict behind the scenes. According to reports, Russia also has allies in UEFA circles, primarily from Eastern European countries.

Infantino: That would mean Russia's return

"While talks about peace in Ukraine are ongoing, I hope that we can soon open the next capital and bring Russia back into the football landscape, because this would mean that everything is resolved," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his welcome address at the meeting of the European continental association.

Ceferin explained that, like the decision to suspend him, a decision on his return should also be made together with FIFA. The Slovenian had recently again argued in favor of allowing Russian youth teams to play in order to enable young players to make contact outside of Russia. UEFA is also keeping a low profile, as there have been no public signals from FIFA or the IOC for Olympic sports that the ban will be lifted.

