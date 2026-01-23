The controversial FIFA deal is now history—but UEFA continues to come down hard on the head of the world soccer federation. It is demanding personnel changes.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has launched a scathing attack on FIFA, the world soccer governing body, even after FIFA abandoned its plans to bring in investors. “The current FIFA leadership has lost not only the trust of UEFA, but also that of many other members of the soccer family,” the continental federation stated. UEFA welcomed the fact that FIFA, under President Gianni Infantino, had previously scrapped its plans to sell the commercial rights to the World Cup to investors.

Statement by SFV President Peter Knäbel “The SFV welcomes FIFA’s swift decision to withdraw its plans. We expressly welcome the fact that the unified responses from the continental and national associations were taken seriously and acted upon accordingly. For us, both the content of the proposal and the manner in which it came about were unacceptable.”

The FIFA decision was preceded by massive protests, primarily from Europe—but the continental confederations in Asia, North America, and Central America also rejected Infantino’s plans. The Swiss official is under intense pressure; many in the soccer world and even in the political arena are calling for his resignation.

A “shady” and “opaque” deal

UEFA stated: “The shady, opaque deal—negotiated behind closed doors—that he orchestrated and subsequently tried to push through was the exact opposite of transparency.” Infantino also failed to channel FIFA’s billions in reserves to the member associations and, by extension, to soccer.

Instead, Infantino had recently proposed spinning off a portion of the World Cup rights into a subsidiary and raising large sums of money by selling them to investors. According to reports, the world governing body then set a deadline of September 19 for the national associations to approve the plans and, in return, offered the prospect of special payments.

UEFA Calls for Those Responsible to Be Held Accountable

"We cannot continue like this—with secret schemes hatched at breakneck speed by faceless individuals, the benefits of which for the sport are questionable," UEFA said in a statement. "We must identify those responsible and hold them accountable."

The European association announced that it would immediately begin a dialogue with partners worldwide to find new ways to distribute FIFA funds. “This is a victory for the entire game,” UEFA wrote. “But it must not be the end of the story. The proposal has been withdrawn. The task of rebuilding trust in FIFA has only just begun.”