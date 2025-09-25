Israel could soon be suspended by UEFA imago images/Action Plus

According to a report by the AP news agency, the European football association UEFA wants to vote on the exclusion of Israel. The background to this is the war in the Gaza Strip.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to AP, UEFA is seeking a vote on the exclusion of Israel.

A majority of the Executive Committee is likely to vote in favor of a suspension.

Israel's national team is about to play important World Cup qualifying matches. Show more

UEFA could soon decide to exclude Israel from the international game. As reported by the Associated Press (AP) news agency, the executive committee of the European football association is moving towards a vote on a suspension - triggered by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

According to people familiar with the matter, a majority of the 20 members of the Executive Committee are prepared to support a decision to this effect. The vote has not yet been officially confirmed.

The decision would have immediate consequences: Israel's national team will have to compete in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in Norway and Italy in just two weeks' time. It is unclear whether these matches can take place as planned.

UEFA has not yet publicly commented on the next steps. Israel's possible exclusion is likely to make waves in the football world and far beyond.