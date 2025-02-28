  1. Residential Customers
Racist fan behavior Uefa fines Real Madrid 30,000 euros

dpa

28.2.2025 - 18:52

Real must now pay for the behavior of fans.
The UEFA Appeals Body imposes a fine on Real Madrid. The reason for this is the behavior of fans in the Champions League.

  • After advancing in the Champions League, Real Madrid has been fined for racist behavior by its fans.
  • The Madrilenians have to pay a fine of 30,000 euros for incidents, the details of which are not being disclosed.
Real Madrid has been fined 30,000 euros for racist behavior by its fans in the Champions League match against Manchester City. In addition, the European Football Union's appeal chambers have ordered the blocking of at least 500 seats for two years. UEFA did not provide details of the fans' behavior during the 3:1 defeat of the Spaniards in the second leg of the play-off round.

