Real Madrid has been fined 30,000 euros for racist behavior by its fans in the Champions League match against Manchester City. In addition, the European Football Union's appeal chambers have ordered the blocking of at least 500 seats for two years. UEFA did not provide details of the fans' behavior during the 3:1 defeat of the Spaniards in the second leg of the play-off round.