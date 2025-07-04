  1. Residential Customers
Financial Fair Play UEFA fines several top European clubs millions

SDA

4.7.2025 - 20:44

Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona receives a fine.
UEFA fines several top clubs. FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC, among others, will have to pay millions for breaches of Financial Fair Play.

The Londoners were fined a total of 31 million euros. Further penalties could follow in the event of further infringements. This also applies to Barcelona, which was initially fined 15 million euros. Other clubs such as Olympique Lyon (12.5 million), Aston Villa (11 million) and AS Roma (3 million) were also fined.

Some clubs (including Barcelona and Chelsea) concluded agreements with UEFA according to which the clubs may only sign players for their squads if the transfer balance between additions and departures in the squad is positive.

