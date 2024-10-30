UEFA invests one billion euros in women's football Keystone

UEFA wants to spend a lot of money on the further promotion of women's football. The six-year plan provides for an investment of one billion euros.

SDA

"Between 2024 and 2030, we will allocate one billion euros in competition revenue and investment to women's football initiatives, support the national associations' grassroots and development projects and transform our competitions," UEFA announced. The sport is to be taken to a new level over the next six years.

The commitment is part of UEFA's new strategy to promote women's football. The funds will flow into clubs, national teams and competitions at adult and youth level. The goal is to have 5,000 professional women footballers and six professional leagues in Europe by 2030.

"European women's football has never been in such a good position," said Nadine Kessler, Managing Director for Women's Football at the continental association, in a statement. In recent years, revenue and interest in women's football has increased significantly. The 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand brought in more than 570 million dollars.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced that the new strategy, called "Unstoppable", would create the basis for unlocking the full potential of women's football. "Our commitment to this issue is as strong as ever. Our mission is simple. We want to help women's football achieve a prominent place in the European sporting community."

SDA