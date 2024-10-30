  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Europe UEFA invests one billion euros in women's football

SDA

30.10.2024 - 13:22

UEFA invests one billion euros in women's football
UEFA invests one billion euros in women's football
Keystone

UEFA wants to spend a lot of money on the further promotion of women's football. The six-year plan provides for an investment of one billion euros.

30.10.2024, 13:22

30.10.2024, 13:23

"Between 2024 and 2030, we will allocate one billion euros in competition revenue and investment to women's football initiatives, support the national associations' grassroots and development projects and transform our competitions," UEFA announced. The sport is to be taken to a new level over the next six years.

The commitment is part of UEFA's new strategy to promote women's football. The funds will flow into clubs, national teams and competitions at adult and youth level. The goal is to have 5,000 professional women footballers and six professional leagues in Europe by 2030.

"European women's football has never been in such a good position," said Nadine Kessler, Managing Director for Women's Football at the continental association, in a statement. In recent years, revenue and interest in women's football has increased significantly. The 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand brought in more than 570 million dollars.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced that the new strategy, called "Unstoppable", would create the basis for unlocking the full potential of women's football. "Our commitment to this issue is as strong as ever. Our mission is simple. We want to help women's football achieve a prominent place in the European sporting community."

SDA

More from the department

Without a win in the Wankdorf since 2016. Will FC Basel break the YB curse with Xherdan Shaqiri?

Without a win in the Wankdorf since 2016Will FC Basel break the YB curse with Xherdan Shaqiri?

Completely satisfied after derby win?. Magnin:

Completely satisfied after derby win?Magnin: "There was this scene before half-time that really upset me"

Full Super League program. YB welcomes FC Basel ++ St.Gallen meets Winti ++ FCZ visits Sion

Full Super League programYB welcomes FC Basel ++ St.Gallen meets Winti ++ FCZ visits Sion