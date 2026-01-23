According to media reports, the members of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) are unanimously threatening to boycott the World Cup if FIFA goes through with the announced investment deal.

Here's what it's all about According to consistent media reports, the 55 member nations of UEFA are said to have reached a consensus: If FIFA goes through with the announced investor deal, they will not participate in the World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino plans to spin off 20 percent of the commercial rights to FIFA tournaments into a new company, thereby raising over four billion dollars from investors. Summary created with

This is being reported by Sky News and *The Times*, among others. According to these reports, the 55 European representatives reached a unanimous decision on the matter during an emergency meeting convened in light of the exceptional circumstances. UEFA did not initially issue an official statement.

Apparently, this isn’t just about the 2030 Men’s World Cup, but also about the Women’s World Cup this coming summer in Brazil. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, whose organization unveiled the surprising plans on Tuesday, is now under considerable pressure. Without the European teams—including World Cup champions Spain, England, France, and Germany—the World Cup would completely lose its sporting value.

FIFA had announced that it intended to generate billions through the potential sale of some of its commercial rights, such as those related to the World Cup. According to consistent reports, the world governing body set a deadline for approval of the planned investor deal and promised a special payment in return. The deadline for the 211 member associations to give their approval is reportedly September 19.

Infantino defended the planned involvement of external investors as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to significantly accelerate the global development of soccer.” UEFA sees things completely differently and has therefore announced strong opposition.