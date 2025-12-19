  1. Residential Customers
EM25 UEFA pays out 9 million to clubs

SDA

19.12.2025 - 14:12

Around 2.4 million euros will go to clubs in the country of European champions England
Keystone

UEFA is distributing nine million euros from its benefit program for the Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland to 103 clubs with participating players.

Keystone-SDA

This is twice as much as after the 2022 European Championship in England, the European association announced.

The Swiss clubs will receive a total of 131,400 euros - with FC Basel receiving the most at 60,225 euros. Servette will also receive a double-digit amount, namely 41,610 euros. Young Boys, GC and St. Gallen will each receive 9855 euros.

The clubs in the country of the European champions benefited the most from the distributions: they received around 2.4 million euros. England defeated world champions Spain on penalties in the final.

