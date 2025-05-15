Waiting for Gianni Infantino: the Swiss FIFA President is late Keystone

The FIFA boss keeps the delegates of the world governing body waiting for more than three hours. Then Gianni Infantino holds his congress in a routine manner. But after the coffee break there is a scandal.

The red carpet was rolled out as if for a state guest and Gianni Infantino walked down it as if nothing had happened. But the FIFA President was unable to cover up his faux pas of arriving far too late to Paraguay with charm or routine.

The European Council delegates around UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin collectively left the congress podium in Asunción in protest at Infantino's behavior during the plenary session.

After the coffee break, the officials did not return to the seats reserved for them. There were no reactions from the UEFA delegates or FIFA to the incident for the time being. However, it was confirmed that it was a coordinated action.

How Infantino explained his delay

According to the German Press Agency, European officials protested against the behavior of Infantino, who had arrived late in Asunción after his already highly controversial trip to the Middle East with US President Donald Trump. The congress therefore began more than three hours late. Infantino apologized for the delay, but then routinely held the plenary session.

There had been "problems" with his plane, Infantino explained his late arrival. However, the fact that he only arrived on the day of the congress had already annoyed many delegates. For Ceferin and Co., this may also have been a decisive factor in their protest action, which is unique in terms of protocol.

UEFA President Ceferin (left) is angry with FIFA boss Infantino. KEYSTONE

The reasons for his actions were obvious to Infantino. He accompanied US President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. "As FIFA President, it is my responsibility to make decisions in the interests of the organization," he said. "I felt I had to be there to represent football and all of you," said Infantino.

Trouble even before UEFA action

Delegates at the Bourbon Asunción Convention Center apparently reacted angrily to the postponement even before the UEFA boycott. Infantino, on the other hand, was greeted warmly and effusively by Paraguay's President Santiago Pena as a friend of the country, although he had not been present at the usual banquet the previous evening.

After a morning stopover in Nigeria, the private jet arriving from Qatar with Infantino on board was still in the air when the meeting was due to start at 9.30 a.m. local time. Initially, the countdown on the FIFA website to the start of the congress was extended by one hour, but then the clock ticked down for a total of three hours longer.

In the past few days, there had been a lot of fuss about Infantino's trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The head of the world governing body had taken part in meetings with US President Trump there instead of attending events before the FIFA Congress, as is usually the case. Trump and Infantino had recently met several times during the preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Praise from Trump, rebuke from Norway

"Great job, Gianni," Trump called out to Infantino at a meeting during the trip, as can be heard in a video. Many FIFA delegates in Paraguay did not share this opinion. "It is important that he is present the days we are there. This is the most important meeting point for us," said the Norwegian head of the association, Lise Klaveness, before the congress.

However, the congress show went off as usual with lots of applause. The missing Europeans on stage were not mentioned. Infantino promised all fans a safe and problem-free World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico - nobody had to worry about the rigid Trump policy.

Financially, the world association announced record figures. 13 billion dollars in revenue for the 2023-2026 cycle is double that of the previous cycle (6.5 billion dollars/2019-2022). What did a delay of a few hours matter? Europe's football officials will certainly take Infantino to task.