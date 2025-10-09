FCB fans face exclusion from the Muttenzerkurve the next time they engage in international misconduct. IMAGO/osnapix

Following the riots in the Joggeli before the match between FC Basel and Stuttgart, FCB must pay a fine of 31,750 euros and will also be banned from the Muttenz Curve on probation.

Syl Battistuzzi

A week ago, FC Basel beat VfB Stuttgart 2-0 in front of an enthusiastic crowd at St. Jakob-Park on the second Europa League matchday. The surprising victory was overshadowed by an incident before kick-off, when FCB supporters and Stuttgart fans clashed in the stadium and in the immediate vicinity of the family sector.

FCB has now been sanctioned by UEFA for the misconduct of its fans. Among other things, the disciplinary committee of the European governing body has imposed a partial ban on the Muttenzer Curve; the sanction was imposed with a probationary period of two years, meaning that the penalty would come into force the next time an incident occurs within this period.

There is a fine of 15,000 euros for setting off fireworks. A further 12,000 euros will be added because UEFA criticized the blocking of entrances and the club will pay 4750 euros because objects were thrown from the stands. Stuttgart were also fined 20,000 euros.