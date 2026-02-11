The Champions League will have no competition. Picture: Keystone

The controversial European Super League in football is finally off the table.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a long legal battle and a potential billion-euro lawsuit, UEFA and Real Madrid have settled their fierce dispute over an exclusive league for top clubs. UEFA and the Whites announced that an "agreement for the good of European club football" had been reached.

This ends a sensational dispute that has been smouldering since 2021 between the governing body and Real Madrid, the last of several clubs that had caused a stir with the planned creation of their own Super League. There will no longer be a competition to rival the Champions League.