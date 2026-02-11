  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After a long legal dispute UEFA reaches agreement with Real Madrid regarding Super League

SDA

11.2.2026 - 16:23

The Champions League will have no competition.
The Champions League will have no competition.
Picture: Keystone

The controversial European Super League in football is finally off the table.

Keystone-SDA

11.02.2026, 16:23

11.02.2026, 16:52

After a long legal battle and a potential billion-euro lawsuit, UEFA and Real Madrid have settled their fierce dispute over an exclusive league for top clubs. UEFA and the Whites announced that an "agreement for the good of European club football" had been reached.

This ends a sensational dispute that has been smouldering since 2021 between the governing body and Real Madrid, the last of several clubs that had caused a stir with the planned creation of their own Super League. There will no longer be a competition to rival the Champions League.

More from the department

Xhaka missing through injury. Virgil van Dijk's goal decides the match: Liverpool beat Sunderland

Xhaka missing through injuryVirgil van Dijk's goal decides the match: Liverpool beat Sunderland

DFB Cup. Kane and Díaz score: Bayern advance to the semi-finals after beating Leipzig

DFB CupKane and Díaz score: Bayern advance to the semi-finals after beating Leipzig

Despite a missed penalty. Servette draw in Lugano after falling behind

Despite a missed penaltyServette draw in Lugano after falling behind