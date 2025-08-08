UEFA is apparently continuing to support Russian clubs with so-called "solidarity payments". KEYSTONE

According to a report in the Guardian, Russian clubs have received over 10 million euros in so-called "solidarity payments" from UEFA since the start of the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, less money is flowing to Ukraine.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the Guardian, UEFA has transferred over 10 million euros in solidarity payments to Russian clubs since the start of the war in Ukraine - even though they are excluded from the competition.

Ukrainian clubs, on the other hand, are said to be receiving less money - allegedly due to banking restrictions in Switzerland.

In a letter to UEFA President Čeferin, five affected clubs complained about this "extraordinary situation" and emphasized their acute financial hardship.

UEFA has yet to comment on the allegations. Show more

Russian football clubs have actually been banned from European football since the start of the war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. However, although they are no longer allowed to participate on the pitch, they are said to continue to benefit from UEFA's financial support.

This was revealed by the BritishGuardian. According to the report, so-called "solidarity payments" amounting to 10.8 million euros have been made to the Russian football association over the last three years.

Such funds are usually paid to clubs that do not perform well enough at national level to qualify for European competitions. According to UEFA, this is intended to "maintain the competitive balance in the top European leagues".

These payments were apparently not stopped for Russia - despite Putin's military attack on Ukraine. According to the Guardian, UEFA transferred 3.3 million euros each to the Russian association for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, rising to 4.2 million euros for the 24/25 season.

Swiss bank apparently withholding Ukraine payments

At the same time, UEFA is even said to have stopped payments to Ukrainian clubs. According to the report, the directors of five Ukrainian clubs sent a letter to UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin to complain about this "extraordinary situation".

UEFA payments to the clubs Chornomorets and Real Pharma from Odessa, IFC Metalurg from Zaporizhia, FSC Phoenix Mariupol from Mariupol and FC Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv are said to have been suspended.

The club boards wrote: "Based on our communication with the national association and UEFA representatives, we were informed that the obstacle to the above payments lies in some completely unclear requirements of a bank in Switzerland."

Allegedly, the geographical location of the football clubs in the "war zone" is linked to the fact that the payments are no longer being made. It is unclear which Swiss bank is involved.

No UEFA statement for the time being

The letter also states that the Ukrainian clubs are currently particularly reliant on these payments because the financial outgoings due to the military aggression cannot be offset by potential income.

"Many loyal Ukrainian football fans have gone to the front since the first days of the aggression, many of them will unfortunately never be able to support their teams in the stadium again, as they died with the names of their favorite people and the name of their favorite team on their lips," the Guardian quotes from the letter to Čeferin.

When asked, a UEFA spokesperson initially told the British newspaper that a statement on the payments would be issued. However, the Guardian has not yet received a response.

