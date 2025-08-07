YB are threatened with the loss of several important players. Zachary Athekame is in high demand at Milan and Filip Ugrinic is about to move to Valencia. The personnel matters are discussed in the blue Sport studio.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The summer transfer window is far from over for Young Boys. There is still a lot to do, especially on the sales side.

The departure of Filip Ugrinic is likely to be announced soon and there are also hot rumors about Zachary Athekame.

With Meschack Elia, Kastriot Imeri, Donat Rrudhani, Miguel Chaiwa, Noah Persson and David von Ballmoos, other YB players are on the verge of leaving. Show more

Those responsible at Young Boys do not have long to analyze Wednesday evening's 4-1 defeat in Basel. Because the Bernese are in the middle of transfer negotiations - for several players at once. Firstly, there is Filip Ugrinic. He is missing from the squad on Wednesday because he has been released for contract negotiations, YB confirmed. According to media reports, he is on his way to Valencia in the Spanish LaLiga.

"It's not a done deal yet, but the transfer is well advanced," YB boss Christoph Spycher told SRF ahead of the game in Basel. "Because it was an intensive phase for Filip, we did without him today. There may be something to announce soon."

Filip Ugrinic is about to move to Valencia. Keystone

Blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer speaks of a "win-win situation": "Ugrinic wants to leave, his contract expires at the end of the season. So it's good for both parties if he finds a good club - and Valencia would be a dream for him. He would be happy there and YB would certainly be happy with the transfer fee." YB is set to receive a sum of between 3 and 5 million euros.

Athekame on the move to Milan - or not?

Bern may also have something to announce soon regarding Zachary Athekame. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the move to Milan should be completed by the end of this week. The 20-year-old U21 international is said to be asking the Bernese for transfer clearance.

Milan are apparently offering 8 million euros plus bonus payments, but Spycher is putting on the brakes: "Yes, there are offers. But not only from the club that is always mentioned. We are still a long way from a solution. Accordingly, we are continuing to back him." In fact, Athekame is in the starting eleven against Basel and plays through.

🚨🇨🇭 Zachary Athekame starts for Young Boys today as always planned… and from tomorrow will ask the president to join AC Milan.



€8m plus add-ons bid on the table from AC Milan, deal at final stages. 🔴⚫️⏳ pic.twitter.com/eeb0Sda7RS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2025

8 million for Athekame would be "a good deal" for Young Boys, says ex-YB coach Patrick Rahmen, who will be a guest on blue Sport on Wednesday. "He was only a regular player in Bern for one year and could now make such a transfer - without any international games under his belt. That would be a good thing for YB, especially as they also have experienced right-backs with quality in Saidy Janko and Lewin Blum."

In addition to Ugrinic and Athekame, Bern have other players on the transfer list. Meschack Elia, Kastriot Imeri, Donat Rrudhani, Miguel Chaiwa, Noah Persson and David von Ballmoos are also likely to leave the club. Spycher: "There will be movement in the next 10 to 14 days."