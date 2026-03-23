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Changes to the national team squad Ugrinic missing through injury - Okafor moves up after all

Sandro Zappella

23.3.2026

Filip Ugrinic will miss the upcoming international matches due to injury.
Filip Ugrinic will miss the upcoming international matches due to injury.
sda

Noah Okafor returns to the national team. The 25-year-old attacker from Leeds United has been called up by national team coach Murat Yakin for the international matches against Germany and Norway because Filip Ugrinic will miss the internationals through injury.

23.03.2026, 12:23

23.03.2026, 14:17

Okafor was last in the Swiss squad in the fall of 2024, after which he was no longer called up to the national squad by Yakin due to a partial lack of attitude. The striker, who was back on the pitch with Leeds on Saturday for the first time after recovering from a thigh injury, and Yakin have since held a clarifying discussion.

Switzerland will face Germany in Basel on Friday (kick-off 20:45) and Norway in Oslo on Tuesday, March 31 (18:00).

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