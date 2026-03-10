Former Winterthur coach Uli Forte is a new expert for blue Sport. Picture: Keystone

blue Sport with fresh expert knowledge: Uli Forte joins the team as a new football expert and Michel Renggli also completes the team.

Luca Betschart

blue Sport is delighted to present Uli Forte as a new football expert for its Super League coverage. The experienced coach joins the existing team of experts with immediate effect and will offer viewers additional insight and background perspectives with his expertise, clear analysis and in-depth knowledge of the Swiss football scene.

The Zurich native can look back on an impressive coaching career. He has been on the touchline at FC Zurich, Grasshopper Club Zurich, BSC Young Boys, FC St. Gallen and, most recently, FC Winterthur. Forte has made a name for himself with his open manner and deep understanding of tactics and team management. "I'm really looking forward to my new role at blue Sport. As an expert, I want to contribute my passion for football and my experience as a coach - and give the fans exciting insights that you might not otherwise get," says Uli Forte.

Uli Forte will make his first appearance in the Super League studio next Saturday, March 14. The day before, he will be a guest on the program "Heimspiel" (first broadcast on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. on free TV on blue Zoom).

Michel Renggli also new to the team

Michel Renggli, former midfielder for FC Luzern, Grasshopper Club Zürich and FC Thun, is also a new member of the blue Sport team of experts. The man from central Switzerland brings a wealth of specialist knowledge and in-depth match analysis to the team and will be a regular fixture on Super League broadcasts from now on. Renggli made his debut last Sunday.

"As the home of football in Switzerland, our aim is to offer fans the best football expertise - live, up close and emotional. With Uli Forte and Michel Renggli, we are strengthening our team of experts with two strong personalities who love and live football. They fit in perfectly with our mission to bring Swiss football to life at blue Sport like nowhere else," says Claudia Lässer, CEO of Entertainment Programm AG.

