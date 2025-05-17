Coach Uli Forte has made a difference at Winterthur Keystone

At the end of March, Winterthur looked certain to be relegated from the Super League. Now the team has it in its own hands to stay in the league.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency ahead of Saturday's landmark home game against Yverdon at 6 p.m., coach Uli Forte spoke about the reasons for the team's high, dealing with pressure, difficult times and how he created a shock effect.

Uli Forte, after six games with five wins and a draw, your team suffered a setback on Tuesday with a 4-1 defeat at FC Zurich. Is this game easy to tick off, as the performance was good apart from the efficiency?

"Absolutely, in the previous six games it went more in our favor. Now it's gone against us again. In football, it all evens out. It's important that we recover well and reset everything to zero, so to speak. Now only the last two home games count, starting with Yverdon."

The relegation battle is extremely tight. The last three teams are within one point of each other.

"It was always our goal to stay in the fight to stay in the league for as long as possible. Things looked extremely bad at times. That's why we're so happy that it's so close again."

How do you deal with the pressure?

"I've been through it a few times before. That's why it's nothing new for me. I pay particular attention to details and try to make as few mistakes as possible. But I don't feel any great pressure. I want to win every game one way or another - no matter what stage of the championship or against which team. That's why I put myself under pressure. The difference is that there's a lot of talk and writing about it because of the tight situation."

What about switching off? Is that easy for you?

"You have to switch off so that you can go full throttle again afterwards. If you only think about football all the time, you become over-intellectual - and I don't want that. The players also need to switch off. Regeneration is the be-all and end-all. We have to recover one hundred percent each time. That's the issue at the moment."

"There are always more difficult phases"

Your career has been characterized by many ups and downs. Winterthur is already your tenth club as a professional coach. At Arminia Bielefeld, you were sacked after just five competitive matches. How much have all these experiences hardened you?

"It's a school of life, of course. I don't know anyone whose life has been all ups and downs. There are always more difficult phases. The key is to fight your way through such phases. Then there will be ups again - like for us. Now it's about closing the chapter on a positive note. That is our goal."

When you compare yourself to Uli Forte at the start of your coaching career. What are the biggest differences?

"I've become much calmer, I keep a cool head most of the time now. And I can assess a lot of things better. My biggest realization is that things always move on. After Bielefeld, I lost interest in football for a while. I was fed up with it. Over time, the passion returned and I was ready for a new chapter."

Was the sacking at Bielefeld the closest you came to being released, especially as you weren't really given a chance?

"Yes, absolutely, especially because my dream is to work in the Bundesliga one day. Serie A is also interesting. Although I'm Italian, I would opt for the Bundesliga because the whole package is better there. Then to be thrown out of Bielefeld like that was like a brutal slap in the face. It helped that I wasn't the problem. Two other coaches came in after me, but they were still relegated (to the third division). I'm now incredibly happy for the fans and the club that they're now in the cup final and have been promoted again. The fans there are outstanding. They came in droves to the public training sessions, which were mostly on Sundays, and always remained positive despite the defeats. That stayed with me. That was incredibly great."

"Then love knocked on the door"

In the past, you deliberately chose not to have a partner so that you could concentrate fully on football. Now you're married and the father of a boy. How has that affected you as a coach?

"When, after a game like Tuesday (against FCZ), in which we should have led 3-0 at the break and ended up losing 4-1, your little one runs up to you and hugs you, it puts everything into perspective. Then everything falls away from you in no time at all. I used to subordinate everything to football, I didn't want to put anyone through a life like that, which back then only took place on the pitch and in the stadium. But then love came knocking at the door. During my time in St. Gallen, I would have been happy in the difficult phases if someone had given me a hug when I came home. Instead, the apartment was empty. And then you can't get your mind off football."

You were sacked for the first time at St. Gallen, which must have been a dramatic experience.

"Absolutely, especially since as a young coach you think you're irredeemable. When it suddenly hits you, it's like a small earthquake. I immediately joined my brother, who had traveled to New York. That helped me. It would have been difficult to cope on my own. It's important to get help when you have problems."

Aren't you considered weak in football if you get help?

"No, unlike in the past, that's no longer the case. Nevertheless, more could be done in the mental area in football. Because if your head isn't right, you can forget everything. But mental training is an individual story. It's difficult to implement it in a team because everyone has different interests."

When the request came from Winterthur, was it immediately clear to you to accept the job? After all, you were still under contract with Neuchâtel Xamax.

"Winterthur is a special city for me (he went to high school there) and FC Winterthur is a special club. They don't say it's a cult club for nothing. That's why it was clear to me that I would accept the offer if it broadly met my expectations. I was pleased that Jeff Collet, the president of Xamax, honored our gentleman's agreement. That speaks volumes for his personality - and I'm grateful to him for that. We had agreed that I could leave without any problems if a club came from the Super League."

"I wanted to create a shock effect"

Winterthur picked up just one point in the first five games under your leadership. The gap to penultimate place grew to seven points. Did you never have any doubts?

"No. And do you know why? We also did very well in these five games. Against Lugano, for example, we led 2-0 at the break before losing 3-2 in stoppage time. That's why it was clear to me that there was more potential than I could see. I knew that it would have to turn around at some point if we kept working like this. The lads always reacted sensationally and got up again after low blows. That's the decisive factor."

After the 2-0 defeat to FC Zurich on February 6, you felt you had been treated unfairly by the referees once again and attacked the league, saying: "If the league wants us to be out of the Super League, they should just tell us." Were you trying to create a "right now" atmosphere in the team?

"Absolutely. It was an issue right from the start that the team would have to get tougher and pull out its claws a lot more. I made this statement consciously - knowing what to expect. I was extremely criticized everywhere for it. But I wanted to create a shock effect and I think I succeeded."

Definitely. The results show that.

"Yes, but now we want to finish it. We fought hard to have it in our own back pocket."

On Saturday, you host Yverdon, who are one point behind you at the bottom of the table. It's a game in which everything is at stake, so to speak. What gives you the most optimism that Winterthur will continue to play in the Super League next season?

"The mentality, the character of the team. I've seen the team in the most difficult times and now also in the best moments. It's a close-knit squad in which it doesn't matter who plays. Fabian Frei, for example, no longer gets to play from the start. Nevertheless, he puts himself fully at the service of the team, even bringing the bottles forward to drink during the game. This strength characterizes the team, and that's why I'm positive."

More videos from the department