FC Winterthur's crisis worsens after the 2-0 home defeat against FCZ. FCW coach Uli Forte bursts his bubble in an interview with blue Sport. The 50-year-old settles accounts with the referees and the league.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bottom team Winterthur lose their home game against FCZ 0:2.

Uli Forte is furious after the game and says: "If the league wants us out of the Super League, then they simply have to say so!"

For Forte, it is clear that a Zurich player should have been sent off with a red card at 0-0. But the referees would not treat all teams equally. Show more

In the first game under Uli Forte, bottom team Winterthur picked up a point against YB (0-0). It was the only point gained under his leadership, while FCZ (0:2) was the third defeat in a row. It was clear that the FCW coach would not appear for the interview with a smile on his face. But the fact that he gets so angry is surprising.

"It's unbelievable," says Forte angrily. In his opinion, his team was clearly at a disadvantage, at least in one scene with the score at 0-0: "A clear red card! Exactly the same scene as Zurich last week against Basel. Exactly the same scene! Attack from behind, on the body. It's clear that he touches the ball afterwards, but the player is thrown off balance."

Forte refers to the scene in which Christian Gomis is able to run alone towards the opponent's goal and then stumbles shortly before the penalty area after contact. The whistle is not blown - and the VAR sees no reason to intervene. Play continues and the red card is not shown.

Forte can't get his head around it: "It's like FCZ against Basel, but there the penalty is whistled and here it's not. If the league wants us to be out of the Super League, then they just have to say so!"

However, it is also clear that there would not have been a penalty in the scene in the Winterthur game even if the VAR had intervened, as the foul, if it had been assessed as such, would have been committed outside the penalty area. A red card would have been possible. The Basel player did not receive one for his offense, as the foul was committed inside his own penalty area.

When asked whether he felt systematically disadvantaged, Forte replied tellingly: "You, there are a few scenes now." The Winti coach then repeats once again that he cannot understand the different assessment of a scene that is identical for him. "There are no more words." The yardstick must be the same for all teams. "Everyone is playing in the same league. And that's simply not possible. For me, that's simply unfair. Period. Amen."

Whether Forte has done himself a favor with his comments remains to be seen. It is quite conceivable that his choice of words will result in a ban. Forte is probably hoping that the VAR will not intervene in this case ...

