Winterthur go down 3-0 in Basel. The experts in the blue Sport Studio question FCW's approach. Coach Uli Forte tries to explain it after the game.

Andreas Lunghi

Nine games, zero wins and just two points - that's FC Winterthur's sobering record this season. The 3-0 loss in Basel was the fifth defeat in a row. The last point gained was a draw against GC at the end of August.

At St. Jakob-Park, FCW played with a back three and two up front. The plan: high pressing and man-to-man defense. blue Sport expert Alex Frei is a thorn in the side: "The completely wrong tactic against a technically skilled team like FC Basel."

"We didn't want to stand in the back, we wanted to act," Uli Forte explained his approach in an interview with blue Sport. At times, his team played well and created chances, such as Burkart's shot on the post in the 10th minute. "That should have been 1:1. Post and out - that's the problem at the moment."

Shortly afterwards, the score was 0:2 and 0:3 and FCW were unable to respond. However, the 51-year-old does not blame his team: "They played the way we wanted to. We wanted to play forward and put in a courageous performance. In the end, we had to admit defeat. But it's always difficult to pick up points here. We knew that."

"Not our ambition"

Forte also does not blame himself for setting his team up for FCB in this way. For him, it had nothing to do with the system. At 0:1, his team was on the ball and the shot was deflected unstoppably for Kapino. The 0:2 was a penalty in which the VAR intervened. In between, his team had shown good offensive approaches.

At the moment, these are not enough to score points for Winterthur. So is Uli Forte still the right coach to avert relegation? "Yes, because we knew what we were getting into this season. That it would be difficult again, just like last season. We know that we have to keep at it until the end," defends the 51-year-old.

The season is still very long and FCW's aim is not to win in Basel. "That's rarely the case. In the 20-plus years I've been in football, it's always been very difficult here. We have to look ahead and prepare for the home game against Lucerne."

