  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Burst vein Uli Hoeness admitted to hospital at golf event

dpa

2.8.2025 - 23:22

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness is said to be doing well after a brief scare.
Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness is said to be doing well after a brief scare.
dpa

Uli Hoeness has been hospitalized at a charity event. However, the long-serving Bayern boss was able to return home on Saturday evening.

DPA

02.08.2025, 23:22

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness (73) has been admitted to hospital, according to a report in the German newspaper "Bild". The reason is said to be a burst vein. As the newspaper wrote in the evening, the long-standing manager of the record soccer champions had taken part in a charity golf tournament near Bonn on Saturday. He was then taken to a clinic by ambulance in the early evening.

According to the German Press Agency, Hoeness is now well again and has returned to his hotel. The broadcaster Sport1 reported a generally harmless medical incident. There was initially no reaction from the long-time Bayern boss or the club.

You might also be interested in this

More from the department

Bundesliga 2. Itten scores on debut to take the lead - but Düsseldorf concede a 5-1 defeat

Bundesliga 2Itten scores on debut to take the lead - but Düsseldorf concede a 5-1 defeat

Blunder in the video. Servette goalie Frick's mega-buck leads St.Gallen to victory

Blunder in the videoServette goalie Frick's mega-buck leads St.Gallen to victory

"Clearly a grab in the face"Should Chris Bedia have been sent off here?