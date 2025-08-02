Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness is said to be doing well after a brief scare. dpa

Uli Hoeness has been hospitalized at a charity event. However, the long-serving Bayern boss was able to return home on Saturday evening.

DPA dpa

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness (73) has been admitted to hospital, according to a report in the German newspaper "Bild". The reason is said to be a burst vein. As the newspaper wrote in the evening, the long-standing manager of the record soccer champions had taken part in a charity golf tournament near Bonn on Saturday. He was then taken to a clinic by ambulance in the early evening.

According to the German Press Agency, Hoeness is now well again and has returned to his hotel. The broadcaster Sport1 reported a generally harmless medical incident. There was initially no reaction from the long-time Bayern boss or the club.

