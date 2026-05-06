Uli Hoeness (right) and his nephew Sebastian Hoeness. Picture: Keystone/Imago

For Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness, it is clear that coach Vincent Kompany has played a big part in the Munich team's outstanding season. Nevertheless, he has already brought a successor into play: his nephew Sebastian Hoeness.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Uli Hoeness has high praise for Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.

Bayern's honorary president also thinks highly of Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness, his nephew.

Uli can well imagine Sebastian becoming Bayern coach one day. Show more

No, Uli Hoeness is not trying to stir up trouble against Bayern coach Vincent Kompany. On the contrary. "He can stay here for another five or ten years for all I care," explained the honorary president on "Dazn". The Belgian has "made all the players better" and "formed a homogeneous team from 15, 16 or 18 very good individual players".

And yet he has already brought his nephew Sebastian Hoeness into play as Kompany's successor. "He's at least a possibility," says Uli. Indeed, his track record is impressive. "Firstly, he took over the team in the relegation battle, and secondly, the best players have been sold to him again and again in recent years." And yet he has always managed to keep Stuttgart at the top. "To be honest: Sebastian has the greatest respect from me after our coach."

Soon it will be Kompany against Hoeness

What's more, the son of Uli's brother Dieter has a history with the Munich club. Before moving to Hoffenheim in 2020, he worked for the U19s and the second team of the record champions. In April 2023, he then signed for VfB Stuttgart as a fireman and prevented relegation. Last season, Stuttgart finished the season in 5th place and triumphed in the DFB Cup.

And Sebastian Hoeness wants to defend this title this season. On May 23, the defending champions will face coach Kompany's Munich treble chasers in the final in Berlin.

However, Bayern will first be competing for a place in the Champions League final on Wednesday evening (9pm live on blue Sport), while Stuttgart will be fighting for a Champions League ticket for next season in the final two rounds of the Bundesliga.