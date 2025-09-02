Uli Hoeness considers the latest developments on the transfer market to be "gaga". Keystone

Stunned, gaga, crazy: Uli Hoeness criticizes the record sums on the transfer market. Why he warns the Bundesliga and only sees Bayern as outsiders internationally.

DPA dpa

Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness is appalled by the latest developments on the international transfer market. "I was stunned by what has been going on in international football over the last six or eight weeks," said the 73-year-old at a German Football League event in Berlin.

Hoeness described the high sums that were moved in the summer transfer window as "completely crazy" and said: "At some point, the public will say: are they completely crazy?"

Bayern had recently failed in their bid for international players Florian Wirtz, who moved to Liverpool FC, and Nick Woltemade, who now plays for Newcastle United, due to the financial strength of the English Premier League. The top English clubs spent more than 3.5 billion euros on new signings in the summer, setting a new record.

Hoeness: Bayern is like Hoffenheim in the Champions League

Hoeness warned: "That can't go well." The Bundesliga would be well advised to go its own way and must take on a leading role. "We have to show strength and not take the money from the Arabs, the American hedge funds," demanded the long-serving Bayern manager. The DFL must ensure that the Bundesliga clubs "never have to accept this money".

Hoeness unceremoniously declared the record champions from Munich to be outsiders for the upcoming European Cup season. "I'm looking forward to this coming season because we're going into the upcoming Champions League season like Hoffenheim. Nobody is counting on us," said the 1974 world champion, who was awarded the DFL's honorary prize for his services to German professional football.