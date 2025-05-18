Hoeness speaks plainly dpa

The Bayern professionals were recently criticized for their trip to Ibiza before the 34th matchday. Uli Hoeness can't understand why.

Honorary President Uli Hoeness has taken the public outrage at the Bayern professionals' trip to Ibiza as an opportunity to criticize the German media landscape in general. "These are things that are typical of the state of our media - that they take such nonsense as such a small trip so seriously. It's no longer about football, it's about every fart left and right," said Hoeness in the evening in Munich.

Some Bayern professionals had flown to Ibiza in their free time after last weekend and the presentation of the championship trophy and had to take a lot of criticism for it.

Thomas Müller also railed against the critics after the 4-0 win over TSG Hoffenheim. "It's always a lot about morale. If you can point the finger at others, you're ahead of the game," said the 35-year-old.

Among other things, Bayern had been accused of distorting the competition in the relegation battle. "Hoffenheim wished we hadn't traveled to Ibiza," said CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. That would have really spurred the team on.

Hoeness: "Rarely so confident"

Hoeness was satisfied with Munich's Bundesliga season. Anyone who had told him before the season that Bayern would be 13 points ahead of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen and 25 points ahead of Dortmund would have "declared them crazy", Hoeness affirmed. "If you've followed the media in recent weeks, you've always had the feeling that FC Bayern is having a very weak season. We have rarely won the championship with such confidence."

Hoeness did not want to talk about Florian Wirtz, who had traveled to England this week for negotiations. "We will provide you with facts at some point and not with further speculation," said Hoeness. The Bayer Leverkusen star could move this summer. FC Bayern is considered one of the most promising candidates. However, Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also being touted as candidates.