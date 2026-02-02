  1. Residential Customers
Swiss defender moves to Serie A Ulisses Garcia joins Sassuolo on loan

SDA

2.2.2026 - 21:19

Swiss defender Ulisses Garcia moves to Italy
Keystone

Swiss defender Ulisses Garcia has been loaned to Serie A side Sassuolo by Olympique Marseille for six months.

Keystone-SDA

02.02.2026, 21:19

02.02.2026, 22:11

This was confirmed by the Italian club. The 30-year-old is hoping to gain more match practice there. At Marseille, he has only started three times in all competitions this season and has also been substituted three times. He was last in the squad at the end of November.

Garcia wants to force his way into the Swiss World Cup team at Sassuolo. He played his last international match last summer in a test match against Mexico (4:2).

