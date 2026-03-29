The Servette FC Chênois team has never lost in its first 17 matches of the season. Picture: Keystone

In the women's cup final on Sunday at the Schützenwiese in Winterthur, Servette-Chênois, unbeaten this season, will face the Swiss champions Young Boys. The Geneva women are dreaming of the "perfect season".

Keystone-SDA SDA

The numbers are impressive. Servette-Chênois have played 17 games in the championship and have not lost a single match. The Grenats have had to settle for a draw twice, but otherwise they have always secured victory and thus a commanding first place in the table after qualifying, which is synonymous with a place in the Europa Cup, the second-highest competition after the Champions League.

It is obvious that Servette-Chênois are the top favorites when it comes to titles this season. This will be the case in the Super League play-offs, which start on April 25 with the quarter-final first legs. And that will be the case on Sunday (3 p.m.) when Geneva face Young Boys in the final of the Swiss Cup. The Bernese women are still the reigning Swiss champions. However, given the quality of Servette's squad, it would be a surprise if the team of charismatic coach Imke Wübbenhorst managed to bring the next title to the capital.

And yet: a hackneyed football phrase once again sums up the starting position that the Geneva women have repeatedly referred to these days. Despite all their victories - no matter how confidently Servette-Chênois lead the league table - everything starts at 0-0 against Young Boys on Sunday. Cristian Toro knows that too. Speaking to the Keystone-SDA news agency, the Servette coach says: "I'm not interested in the statistics. They won't help us at all on Sunday. The only thing that counts is this game."

Spanish influence on Lac Léman

The Argentinian has been in charge at Lac Léman since this season, having previously worked in Spain for a long time. Unsurprisingly, the 45-year-old from Buenos Aires has implemented a playing philosophy that reflects these influences. Servette like to dominate a game with a lot of possession. Given that there have been a number of changes to the team over the summer, not only in the coaching position but also among the players, it is remarkable how dominant Geneva have been this season. In this respect, coach Toro singles out sports director Marta Peiró Gimenez in particular. The Spaniard has put together a great group that not only harmonizes well on a personal level, but above all has a great hunger to win titles.

Daïna Bourma is also part of this group. The captain has been in Geneva for almost five years. So she knows that only trophies are good enough at Servette. The Frenchwoman says she is not surprised that the team is unbeaten this season, but rather that it is proof of their strong team spirit. But the left-back is also aware that the desire of opposing teams to finally cause Servette to stumble is growing with every game. "But we're concentrating on ourselves. We have a great desire to play the perfect season."

In other words: To remain unbeaten for an entire season and thus achieve what Leverkusen (2024) and Arsenal (2004), among others, once did for the men. The Londoners, under the aegis of coaching legend Arsène Wenger, went down in the history books as the "Invincibles". In French, it would be the same word as "invincibles". But neither Toro nor Bourma want to look too far into the future and are instead focusing on the upcoming cup final.

Although the Servettiennes have won the two direct encounters in the league (3:0, 1:0), they have respect for their opponents. "YB is a good team that has developed well this season," says Bourma. And Toro believes that the Bernese have a strong fighting spirit and never give the ball away. "And they are very dangerous on the counter-attack and down the wings."

Two philosophies collide

It is another stylistic contrast in this duel of opposites, in which two club philosophies collide that could hardly be more different. On the one hand, Servette-Chênois, which relies heavily on foreign talent at all levels, and on the other, YB, which repeatedly integrates young players from the youth ranks into the professional team and strives to create sustainable, long-term structures.

However, after significant departures and injuries, hardly anyone would have believed that the Bernese team could play for titles again. Now, for the first time in the club's history, the fans are even accompanying them on an extra train to Winterthur.

While Servette-Chênois are aiming for their third Cup trophy at the Schützenwiese after 2023 and 2024, Young Boys could be celebrating for the 16th time, but for the first time since 2001.

From the archive