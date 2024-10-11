Set the German team on course with two goals: Deniz Undav. Picture: dpa

The German team is ready for the prestigious clash with great rivals Holland. A Stuttgart player shows his goalscoring qualities in the victory in Bosnia.

Duty fulfilled, table lead defended: thanks to Deniz Undav and a mature performance over long stretches, the German national team remains on course for the quarter-finals in the Nations League despite a number of absentees. The DFB team under national coach Julian Nagelsmann were hardly fazed by the vociferous home fans in their 2:1 (2:0) win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Zenica and will travel to Monday's classic in Munich against arch-rivals Holland in a stronger position.

The powerful Undav (30th and 36th minute) gave Germany the lead with his goals two and three in the fifth international match. In the rustic Bilino Polje stadium, the newly formed DFB team was only put under pressure in the second half, with former star Edin Dzeko (70) scoring the equalizer. In the first half, Undav's Stuttgart team-mate Ermedin Demirovic had only hit the crossbar (35').

Nagelsmann had to make do without six other professionals, including attacking stars Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Niclas Füllkrug, in addition to regular goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who had been missing for a long time. Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and Gladbach striker Tim Kleindienst therefore made their international debuts in the starting eleven, while Mainz's Jonathan Burkardt was also given his first start in the second half.

Dominant performance despite five changes

"I'm not worried that we'll play badly," said a confident Nagelsmann despite the many absentees. In addition to the five changes to the starting eleven, the small, venerable stadium, which had the charm of amateur football, was also a change for the DFB team.

After a somewhat laborious start, however, the German team soon had the game under control. Dominant, composed and consistent in front of goal, Joshua Kimmich and Co. initially ensured a clear situation. The team's DNA had not changed despite the absence of attacking forces Musiala, Havertz and Füllkrug. It was only in the final phase that the DFB team came under pressure after conceding a goal.

Defensively, the European Championship quarter-finalists hardly conceded anything. Goalkeeper Nübel did not have too much to do on his DFB debut. However, the 28-year-old, who made an assured impression, would have been powerless when his Stuttgart team-mate Demirovic struck the crossbar. He could hardly be blamed for Dzeko's header from close range either. Most of the action took place on the other side.

