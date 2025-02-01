Martin Petersen shows Werder's Marco Friedl yellow-red. dpa

Things get hectic in the closing stages of Bremen's win against Mainz. Werder are shown two yellow cards - and the coach is shown red. One player finds clear words for it.

DPA dpa

Werder Bremen's Leonardo Bittencourt sharply criticized referee Martin Petersen after two sending-offs and a red for coach Ole Werner in the 1-0 win against FSV Mainz 05. "He showed arrogance, hats off," Bittencourt scolded on the internet channel DAZN. The referee handed out red cards "without need, without nothing". "What happened on the pitch today was outrageous."

Petersen had first shown Bremen's Niklas Stark (90.+3) for delaying the game and Marco Friedl (90.+4) yellow-red in a hectic final phase. After the final whistle, Werner was shown red for complaining to the referee.

He had not been in control, said the coach. "That shouldn't happen to me, I can only apologize for that, I was a bad role model." This had shocked him himself. The coach will miss the next game on Friday against Bayern Munich, as will Friedl and Stark.

Petersen reported that Werner had said words "that were not okay". The coach came into the dressing room and apologized. "That's why the issue is over for me." There was "no problem" between him and Werner, Petersen emphasized.

Mainz coach also receives a warning

Bittencourt defended Werner. "I know our coach, he's actually a quiet fellow. I also don't think he could have said anything to get a red card," said Bittencourt. "Martin Petersen's whole game was like that. He was up for giving red cards for Werder Bremen today."

Mainz coach Bo Henriksen also saw a yellow card during the match. "That's my mistake," admitted the coach.